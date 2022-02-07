CoinSwitch unveils recurring buy plan for crypto assets

Crypto investing app CoinSwitch Kuber has launched its recurring buy plan or RBP, a systematic way to buy crypto assets. With this, the crypto unicorn aims to enable users to beat market volatility and avoid making impulsive buying or selling decisions.



The feature works like a systematic investment plan or SIP where an investor puts in money at different times that helps in diversification, the company said in a statement.



The early access application process to the RBP feature opened on Monday, and it aims to help users make systematic investments across over 80 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

The feature is presently available to Android users and will soon be available on iOS. Users can sign up through a waitlist to get early access to explore the new feature.



"Recurring buy plan allows users experience the power of compounding by systematically buying cryptos and making regular, distributed purchases," said Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO of CoinSwitch, in the statement.



CoinSwitch had raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021, at a valuation of $1.9 billion.