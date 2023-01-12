Netizens want Sudha Murthy on ‘Shark Tank Karnataka’; Nikhil and Nithin Kamath also on the list

Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and author, has emerged as one of the top picks by netizens to feature as one of the judges if there was a ‘Shark Tank Karnataka.’ Other possible jury members include Nikhil and Nithin Kamath (Co-founder of Zerodha), Malavika Hegde (CEO of Cafe Coffee Day), Nandan Nilekani (Co-founder of Infosys), Mohandas Pai (Former CFO and Board Member at Infosys), Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Founder and Chairperson of Biocon), Captain GR Gopinath (Founder of Air Deccan) among others.

It all began with one of the users, Raghavendra Hegde, who has 8,660 followers tweeting and seeking the internet’s response on who should be the jury on Shark Tank Karnataka. Soon after his post went viral and attracted several reactions from social media users.

Consequently, in a poll that was conducted, 59 per cent of the people voted for Sudha Murthy, 21.9 per cent for Kamath brothers, 9.7 per cent for Anand Sankeshwar (Managing Director of VRL Logistics) and 9 per cent for Gopinath.

These are my thoughts:-

* Speak kannada fluently

* Preferred young, dynamic & energetic

* Tech savvy & quick decision makers

* Should be available & have patience to spend time for your shoots

* From startups preferred

* Investment Pro mindset & encouraging ಇರಬೇಕು.

ನನ್ನ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ — ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ (Prasanna) 🇮🇳 (@MurthyMaga) January 9, 2023

Shark Tank India garnered immense popularity with season one. Season 2 premiered on January 2 on SONY TV. The sharks include Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-founder of boAt) and Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals). Former Managing Director and co-founder Ashneer Grover has been given the second season a miss. He is replaced by Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho. So far, eight episodes have been aired.

