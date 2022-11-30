ShareChat, Wow! Momo’s investor Anicut Capital gets SEBI approval for Rs 1,500-cr debt fund

Debt and equity investment firm, Anicut Capital, announced that they have received an approval of Rs 1,500 crore from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), including a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore, for their third debt fund, Grand Anicut Fund 4.

The alternate assets management firm has closed five funds in a span of six years with this debt fund. The company, in a statement, also said that it plans to launch the fund in Q4FY23 and announce the first close by the end of the same quarter.

“With the closure of Grand Anicut Fund 4 we are delighted to further strengthen our support to empower the Indian startup ecosystem. The past years have been highly encouraging with the closure of five funds over all and we are confident that our investment portfolio companies will be the leaders of tomorrow. Anicut’s ecosystem consists of equity investments in leading companies who are bound to grow multifold overtime,” said Anicut Capital’s Founding Partner, Ashvin Chadha.

Chadha also announced that they are excited to welcome Chetan Prakash Sancheti to the board as Partner. Sancheti who has 15 years of experience in the corporate and investment banking section wthl expertise in deal origination, risk analysis, and more will help in strengthening and diversifying Anicut’s operations on the debt side.

Anicut Capital has a huge portfolio in debt and equity when it comes to investments in start-ups. In this calendar year alone, the investment firm has invested Rs 550 crore across 15 start-ups in early as well as growth stages. Some of its portfolio companies include Bira, Kaynes Technologies, Lendingkart, Wow! Momo, Milky Mist, Agnikul, Sharechat, among others.

Since the inception of the company, Anicut has invested in 34 start-ups on the debt side and 55 start-ups on the equity side. It handles a total assets under management of Rs 1,600 crore.

