Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal says 800 positions vacant; urges people to apply

Foodtech giant Zomato's co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, said that 800 vacancies are there within the company and urged people who have been laid off to apply for the same. In a LinkedIn post, the Zomato boss wrote, "Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread."



He also assured everyone that his team will reach out to the potential candidates as soon as possible. "To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please email me at deepinder@zomato.com – me and/or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way,' he wrote.



Zomato on Monday refuted news reports of shutting down Instant, its 10-minute food delivery service. Less than a year after its debut, the NSE-listed company is closing its 10-minute food delivery service ‘Zomato Instant’ as it strives for profitability in the face of challenging market conditions, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

“It didn’t look like it would turn profitable. The company was not getting the daily volume required to even pay the fixed costs. It wasn't scaling up to that level,” a person aware of the development told ET.



However, the company told Business Today and clarified, "Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision."



In March 2022, Zomato had announced that it would offer 10-minute food delivery. "Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally!" CEO Deepinder Goyal had earlier written in a blog post.



Zomato's 'finishing stations' provided the service, which stocked 20-30 best-selling dishes from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences. The company opened five such stations, mostly in the National Capital Region, and has recently expanded the service to Bengaluru.

