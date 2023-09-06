G20 Summit 2023: Around 160 flights cancelled due to traffic restrictions; airlines offer charge waiver  

Around 160 flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled due to the traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit. A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that around 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights are expected to be impacted due to flight cancellations given the G20 Summit over the coming three days. DIAL also said that the airport is fully equipped with parking space for aircraft during the summit period.

“So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over 3 days, which is mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights. While we recognize that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers," said a DIAL spokesperson.

Meanwhile, airlines such as Vistara and Air India offered their customers a one-time waiver of applicable charges for rescheduling their flight bookings. Vistara said in its update on X (formerly Twitter) that it has cancelled select flights and rescheduled some others.

The airline further stated that customers scheduled to travel between September 8-11 are advised to check the status of their flights well in advance to avoid inconvenience. The full-service carrier has said that it is also assisting customers with rescheduling or refunds.

Air India also apprised its customers of the cancellation and a one-time waiver of applicable charges if they wish to change their date of travel or flight. It added that only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight if any would be applicable.

"As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," the airline said.

#ImportantUpdate Customers are requested to visit https://t.co/9eL33MOZYU to check their flight status. pic.twitter.com/zfBNl3wr3W — Vistara (@airvistara) September 5, 2023 Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to… — Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023

SpiceJet said that the G20 Summit in Delhi may cause road closures and diversions, leading to longer travel times than usual. “All passengers are requested to ensure a timely arrival at the airport for their SpiceJet flight. Check-in counters close 60 minutes prior to departure,” it added.

The G20 Summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam in the international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the multinational event. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has not confirmed his presence at the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend. The Chinese delegation at the G20 Summit will be led by Premier Li Qiang.

