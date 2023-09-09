Joe Biden's team says India did not allow media questions after bilateral meet with Modi: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that US President Joe Biden's team has said that despite multiple requests, India has not allowed media to ask questions to him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral meeting.

President Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit taking place today and tomorrow.

"President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style," Ramesh said.

President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all.… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 8, 2023

Soon after his arrival on Friday, Biden held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi at his residence.

The leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress underway to implement the ground breaking achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s historic, June 2023, visit to Washington, according to a joint statement issued after bilateral talks.

"The leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding. The leaders re-emphasised that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship," the statement further read.

President Biden lauded India’s G20 Presidency for further demonstrating how the G20 as a forum is delivering important outcomes.

PM Modi and President Biden reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

"Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: African Union now a permanent member; PM Modi welcomes Chairperson Azali Assoumani