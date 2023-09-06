Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani among 500 businessmen who will attend G20 Summit Dinner

India's wealthiest tycoons, including billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, will be joining G20 leaders for a dinner in the capital city on Saturday, as India showcases its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aimed to leverage leadership within the G20, a grouping of the world's most influential economies, to position India as an attractive destination for trade and investment, especially as China's economic growth slows down.

The guest list for the gathering in New Delhi includes US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

G20 Summit: 500 business leaders invited

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Bharti Airtel founder-chairman Sunil Mittal, as well as Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani are among the 500 business leaders invited, news agency Reuters reported citing two sources.

"This dinner... will host various state heads and makes for an opportunity to gather India's Who's Who during the leaders' summit," said an Indian official who to the news agency on condition of anonymity.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the weekend summit.

The dinner on Saturday will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi another opportunity to highlight business and investment prospects in India.

The event will be held at a brand-new $300-million venue designed in the shape of a conch shell, with a menu featuring Indian cuisine with a special emphasis on millets, a grain promoted by the country.

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have competed across a wide range of industries from telecoms to media, and energy to finance. Both have been ranked, by turns, Asia's richest person.

(With Reuters inputs)

