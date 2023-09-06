From big corporates to small time shops, Delhi NCR prepares for G20 Summit

In response to the preparations of the upcoming G20 Summit in the capital, offices in Delhi, as well as in the neighbouring regions of Noida and Gurugram have adopted flexible work arrangements, allowing their employees to work from the comfort of their homes.

An engineer working at Deloitte as an Associate told Business Today, “Leading up to the G20, there have been several check points have been installed across the Delhi NCR to ensure the security protocols are in place, which is important as very important delegates would be visiting. In this time, getting flexible work options from the office to avoid congestion and road closures has been a relief as me and my colleagues were dreading the commute.”

It is worth noting that the check points and security protocols have been placed across the capital because the G20 Summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. World leaders like the US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and others would be present at the conference which would be taking place on September 9 and 10.

The arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the high-profile delegates.

The preparations are not just limited to Delhi. Adjoining cities like Gurgaon and Noida have also been impacted. An employee from KPMG, another big four accounting firm, said that the commute to and from Guragaon had become hectic and time consuming due to the preparations of the event. He added that his company has also provided a work from home option for the week.

“My commute is between Pitampura and Gurgaon everyday, and I could notice that over the past week or so it was taking more time, random cars were being frisked, rickshaws were being diverted, etc. That was causing congestion. So we had discussed it with our manager that it might get difficult in the G20 week, but now the company has itself provided us the work from home choice,” he explained.

Not just corporate offices in Delhi NCR, even commercial establishments and shops would observe a three-day closure.

Ravinder, a laptop repair technician working in New Delhi’s Nehru Place Market, said that his employer would also be closing his shop due to the upcoming G20 conference.

“There is a notice which my employer was referring to, because of that the shop where I work and the whole market would be shut. Some big international meeting is taking place, it is in preparation for that,” Ravinder said.

The Notice the laptop technician was referring to was issued by the Delhi Government on Tuesday.

It reads, “In view of the magnitude of this event and the logistical arrangements involved, the General Administration Department, GNCTD has issued a notification dated 24/08/2023 for public holiday from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023 in the establishments mentioned therein. Copy of notification dated 24/08/2023 is enclosed.”

“Accordingly, all employers of Shops, Commercial and Business Establishments functioning in New Delhi, District of NCT of Delhi shall close their Shops, Commercial and Business Establishments from 08/09/2023 10/09/2023 and grant paid holiday to their to employees/workers,” it added.