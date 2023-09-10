'Wears Hinduism on his sleeve': Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty’s Akshardham temple visit wins Indians over

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have won the hearts of Indians on social media. The couple on Sunday offered prayers at the Akshardham Temple in Delhi and spent around an hour there. Social media users were quick to share their two cents on X formerly known as Twitter regarding the couple’s temple visit.

Commenting on the couple’s temple visit, a user said that one should never forget their roots. “One should never forget their roots. We can imbibe other cultures but not to disown one’s own. The message is clearly depicted by UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (sic),” the user wrote.

One should never forget its roots. We can imbibe other cultures but not to disown one's own. The message is clearly depicted by UK PM @RishiSunak and his wife #AkshataMurthy . 🇬🇧🤝🇮🇳#JaiShreeRam 🚩 https://t.co/RpNZYM56Dn — Prashant Maurya (@maury_prashant) September 10, 2023

San Francisco-based venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani said that she hopes that “the Indian elite will be less apologetic about their faith seeing such honest images”. “Being a Hindu does not make you #UnSecular. British Prime Minister Rishi #Sunak & Akshata Murthy at the #Akshardham temple in New Delhi. Wearing his Hinduism on his sleeve. Hopefully the Indian elite will be less apologetic about their faith seeing such honest images,” Motwani said.

Being a Hindu does not make you #UnSecular.

British Prime Minister Rishi #Sunak & Akshata Murthy at the #Akshardham temple in New Delhi. Wearing his Hinduism on his sleeve. Hopefully the Indian elite will be less apologetic about their faith seeing such honest images. pic.twitter.com/xZEXkcq7qX — Asha Jadeja Motwani 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ashajadeja325) September 10, 2023

Here are some other reactions to Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty’s temple visit:

True sanaatni #Naman #Akshardham visit of @RishiSunak sir & Mam during @g20org visit , every moment you are winning heart of Billions 💕🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0Yw1n4yp10 — Amitt Mishra (@akm1255) September 10, 2023

He’s proud of his religion.

He just proved it. — Bhuvan. (@timesofbhuvan) September 10, 2023

Rishi Sunak's Akshardham Temple visit

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty offered prayers the Akshardham Temple on Sunday ahead of the second day of the G20 Summit. They spent around an hour at the temple premises and Sunak visited every statue personally. He also performed an aarti at the temple, according to Akshardham Temple official Jyotindra Dave.

Dave added that Sunak spoke to the saints at the temple and that they were happy with their visit. He was also offered a model of the Akshardham temple as a gift. During his visit, Sunak also got an overview of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, as per a statement by the temple. Spiritual leader of BAPS His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj also gave a special message to Sunak and his team.

"His experience was extraordinary...He performed the Pooja and Aarti with a lot of faith...We showed him the temple and also gave him a model of the temple as a gift...He enjoyed every minute here...he kept on extending time...His wife was also very happy... ," Dave said.

Earlier, Sunak had called himself a “proud Hindu” and said that he has huge respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that he is keen to support PM Modi in making G20 an enormous success.

