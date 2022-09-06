This health insurance policy covers LGBTQIA community and members in live-in relationship

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has launched a comprehensive health insurance product - FG Health Absolute- with an aim to encourage policyholders to actively manage their health and leading a healthy lifestyle. The insurer has also taken an important step by expanding the scope of ‘Family’ definition for their health indemnity products, to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and members in a live-in relationship. LGBTQIA stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and (agender).



This product comes with a loyalty program that enables customers to encash their reward points for premium discounts, availing a variety of goods, memberships in the renewal policy. Under its wellness programme, customers are encouraged to undertake stress and happiness checks, and health risk assessments, twice a year, in addition to annual expert wellness assessments and lifestyle disorder monitoring. Monthly tracking has been included towards monitoring the fitness and healthy lifestyle of the customers, ensuring a comprehensive approach towards physical and mental wellbeing.

The policy helps customers to access value-added services like tele counselling, webinars on mental and physical health, vouchers for wellness centres, fitness, sports and diagnostic centres and regular health check-ups to ensure a healthy and fit lifestyle.



Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance says, “The pandemic has brought forth better appreciation for active health management, amongst individuals. While on one hand we are witnessing enhanced customer interest in health products and expect this segment to grow substantially, we are also sensing customer need for an all-encompassing health product, with enhanced features and maximized benefits”.



He further adds: “FG Health Absolute is a step in the direction of providing customers with a proposition that not only suits their ask for a comprehensive product but goes a step further by encouraging them to practice healthy habits, regularly, for a holistic health. This solution caters to almost all possible healthcare requirements, from wellness and value add services, which are the USPs of the product, to enhanced mother and child care as well as overseas treatments for specific illnesses. In keeping with our focus on being an ‘Inclusive’ insurer, with this product, we are also taking an important step by expanding the scope of ‘Family’ definition for our health indemnity products, to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community & members in a live-in relationship”.

In addition, it covers maternity and new-born expenses, infertility treatment, overseas treatment, OPD focus on mental and physical health, vaccination cover for children up to 12 years of age, and home healthcare, among others. FG Health Absolute also offers a girl child benefit where the maternity sum insured is increased by an additional amount of INR 10,000 on the birth of a girl child.

