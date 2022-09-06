Bengaluru rains: Does your motor insurance cover flood damage?

From damaging engines to ruining accessories, floods can be a big threat to vehicles. With news of floods coming in from Bengaluru and other parts of the country, you can prepare your vehicle from unforeseen circumstances by ensuring it is adequately covered with a motor insurance policy along with add-ons for complete protection. A comprehensive motor insurance plan protects your vehicle from any damages and losses due to natural calamities like floods, cyclones, thunderstorms, earthquakes, etc.



Along with the comprehensive cover you also need to have add-on covers for that extra protection of your vehicle. For example, the Engine Protection cover protects your engine during monsoons. “If you are someone who lives in an area that is prone to waterlogging or floods during monsoons, you should make sure you have an ‘Engine Protection’ add-on under the comprehensive motor insurance plan. Water can enter the vehicle engine during monsoons and make it prone to damage. The engine is one of the most expensive parts of the vehicle and replacing or repairing it can be expensive,” says Kunal Jha, Head – Motor Product and Actuarial, Digit Insurance.

Also read: Bengaluru rains: New water themed park called ‘BLUNDER-LA’, say netizens



There are, however, certain exclusions which one should know about as any ignorance can lead to a rejection in claims. “One should keep in mind that while the add-on may protect policyholders from engine damage due to water ingression, the claim may not be admissible if the vehicle is driven during a flood as the same can be classified as contributory negligence. Also, remember that you cannot separately buy an add-on cover before monsoons. An add-on can only be bought during renewal or at the time of purchasing a new policy,” says Jha.



Floods can also damage the accessories of your car if water seeps inside your car. For that, you can buy another add-on cover to protect the accessories of your car such as rubber mats, headlights, wiper and mud flaps.



Last but not least if your vehicle is damaged during monsoons, intimate your insurer immediately. “Collect substantial photo and video evidence that can be shared with the surveyor during vehicle inspection. This will ensure a smooth process at the workshop and ensure your claim gets settled in a seamless manner,” says Jha.

Also read: I don't want to work; I want to retire at 45! Is it possible?

Also read: ‘Bengaluru rains’ trends on Twitter as city submerges; watch videos