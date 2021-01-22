Powering digital transformation in India. Power to empower.

Amid all our focus and efforts towards staying safe, what we perhaps missed celebrating is an important landmark -- 1 July 2020. It was the fifth anniversary of the Government of India's commencement of the 'Digital India' campaign. What we did, however, is far more significant, colossal and emphatic. The government made Digital India the key apparatus in keeping its citizens empowered, secure, healthy and taking the country's economy forward. The country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, estimates that by 2025, payments through digital platforms will jump to 1.5 billion transactions, or Rs 15 trillion a day. The daily transaction averaged about 125 million before March 2020, much of it powered by the government's famed United Payment Interface, or UPI. To track citizens' health and monitor the spread of the pandemic, the government launched the Aarogya Setu app, having a download hit of more than 127 million times, a testimony of how Digital is transforming India rapidly.

Putting IT behind e-Governance push

From the governance's standpoint, Information Technology in contemporary India has played a revolutionary role in positioning the country as one of the top nations making the most advancements digitally in recent times. Most importantly, digital transformation has widened India's possibility of innovation in every aspect of its economic engine and even optimization of resources, currently being pursued across sectors ranging from e-Education, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, retail, financial services, banking, national defence, and security to public utilities.

Overall, data, technology and governance are coming together as a force to accelerate social change and address the criticality of harnessing the data generated through various e-governance initiatives to optimize decision making.

World-class products & localized solutions

Take, for example, the collaboration between Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt. Ltd., a Hitachi Group Company, and State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public-sector lender. The underlying philosophy between Hitachi and SBI has always been bringing 'people-centric innovations' by putting the customer at the core of their business strategy. Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic accelerated technology-driven digital banking initiatives for SBI by leveraging private cloud technology 'Meghdoot' and developing a data lake concept. With the adoption of a cloud-first strategy, Hitachi enabled centralized server security solution for SBI's virtual servers and secured the web gateway.

The digital technology and analytics have helped SBI realize security and granular control for resources and services, faster response for application, and made available information at fingertips.

Guided by the mission of promoting Social Innovation Business in India aimed towards 'Powering Good' for the larger society, Hitachi continues to bolster its commitment to SBI to help revolutionize digital banking, especially during unprecedented times.

Saksham is another innovative and revolutionary effort by Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic created for the current adverse situation which responds to Covid-19 disruptions by enabling one's return to the workplace with compliance on safety and health. It is a comprehensive AI-enabled Self Service Helpdesk and a cognitive learning platform with IT Service Management capable to process Incident Management, Service Request, Change Management and Problem Management for all business requirements. Saksham ensures that an organization's IT assets are healthy, compliant, up and running through zero or minimal contact.

Similarly, the integrated IT environment infrastructure in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) core cloud solution - security solution for another leading public sector scheduled financial institute - is another work of excellence by the Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic. They worked with the bank and proposed to them the solutions for Network Behaviour Anomaly detection, Decoy/Deception, Next Gen Firewall, Network Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Anti-virus, Data Loss Prevention, Intrusion Prevention System, Load Balancers and Security Orchestration and Automation Response. Being a government undertaking, the bank strictly follows cyber-security guidelines laid down by the Reserve Bank of India. Within the given parameters, the bank has embarked on a digital transformation journey, which will help them strengthen and secure their banking operations.

Leveraging its expertise in OT and IT, Hitachi MGRM Net has rolled out its state-of-the-art M-StarTM Health eGovernance Platform. The platform is an end-to-end comprehensive Healthcare Management System that covers all aspects of a healthcare institution, ranging from hospital management information system, citizen/patient health record, unique health ID, health scheme, policy, claims, tele-health, administration, and clinical operations to clinical decision support system. It offers a single source of authentic architecture and near-real-time information for decision making and monitoring.

"Throughout this journey wherein the government envisions India transforming into a digitally empowered society, Hitachi has played the most fundamental role of a partner bolstering the government's initiatives. Hitachi has been offering solutions, products that are relevant not only for present-day but for its future development. Our credible expertise in OT x IT technologies is a reassurance of Hitachi laying strong foundations for a Digitally self-reliant India." Mr Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director,Hitachi India.

Leading India into the future

It's quite evident how Hitachi is playing a vital role in aiding better decision-making for not only the government but also private enterprises. With its 'Connected Citizen' solutions, Hitachi is also strengthening eGovernance in India, partnering with the government on several initiatives and empowering the citizens of India through its diversified range of OT x IT solutions across various industries like Healthcare, e-Education, Agriculture, and more. M-Star-enabled digital Healthcare solutions, e-learning, agriculture solutions are some of the key solutions that are supporting the very backbone of nation-building.

Hitachi's partnership with the Government of India's progressive projects, such as Make in India and Digital India initiatives, to take a predominantly agrarian India into the IoT era, a leap that is critical to the nation's emergence as a global production and economic powerhouse is bearing fruit. Hitachi is leading India to the future!

