Pernod Ricard India Foundation: Creating shared value and shaping a resilient future

Among the many corporates in India, Pernod Ricard India, with its Pernod Ricard India Foundation, has emerged as a sustainable responsible organisation that aims to create Shared Value for local communities, environment and businesses in a bid to transform lives. It aims to institutionalise socio-economic benefits to the people and integrate a new business model that is inclusive and relevant (to the changing world) into the company's business strategies.

Here are some of the many ways in which PRIF is empowering communities across India:

ENABLING FARMERS THROUGH AGRI-INNOVATIONS

Construction of 77 farm ponds with water storage capacity of more than 30 million litres

Vikalp, a WAL program in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with SRIJAN, is currently being implemented in 75 villages and impacting more than 28,000 community members in the district.

Pana Bai, and her husband, Baldev Adiwasi, members of Sehariya Tribe hail from the semi-arid village of Piproniya in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Given the paucity of water due to unpredictable rainfall, they could manage one Kharif crop a year. It was untenable to grow a second winter Rabi crop. A farm pond on her ancestral three-acre land changed this. Last winter, she grew mustard and pea in the Rabi season, apart from the usual Kharif crop. Under the WAL (Water, Agriculture, Livelihoods) program, Pernod Ricard India has been working with rural communities engaged in agriculture and allied activities with a special focus on women stakeholders to foster community-driven sustainable agriculture, water conservation and agri-innovations. WAL, currently encompassing 5 integrated development projects in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, is driving tangible social impact with water resource creation, sustainable agri-practices and businesses of non-timber forest produce (NTFPs) to facilitate increase in disposable incomes for small and marginal farmers.

"We aim to shape a better future for our communities by focusing on water resource management, education, livelihood generation, healthcare, and by empowering social change makers. A better future can be ensured through "Creating Shared Value" for our communities by bringing society and business together to drive transformational growth and development of the country." -- Thibault Cuny, Managing Director & CEO, Pernod Ricard India

PRI's WATER TRANSFORMATION AGENDA

Water isn't merely a means to augment the livelihoods of the communities, outside the fence. Within the fences too, It remains a key focal point to enhance sustainability, cost efficiency and drive long term viability for communities and our business. The 4R principle of water management - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recharge - is an integral part of the company's manufacturing and bottling operations.

A standardised water recycling process is rigorously followed in all the operational locations. At present, the company recycles a fourth of what it consumes, and this figure will only scale up in the near future.

Becoming water positive

Water Recharge is taken up at the community level in the same watershed level of Operations. A combination of 30 rainwater harvesting and recharge structures, and 50 ponds, dams, and de-silting projects have helped PRI in recharging more than 900 million litres of water in their various operations. With the net water consumption in Operations sitting at 760 Million litres, the company has recharged close to 1.2 times the water it has withdrawn in 2018-2019, effectively becoming Water Positive. On its way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming water neutral by 2021, the company has reduced its consumption by over 50% through initiatives and innovations in its operations.

Clean & affordable drinking water for all

With the vision to serve the underserved and deprived communities that do not have access to safe and affordable drinking water, PRIF has deployed 45 water ATMs in states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal which provide clean and subsidised water to approximately 150,000 people. The company's vision and mission are aligned to global indicators of sustainable development with an ambitious Global Sustainability and Responsibility Strategy 2030 at the group level focussing on important subjects like Circular Making and Environmental Preservation.

"Our Vision is to give back to society and address social, economic & environment sustainability by delivering on corporate social commitments while partnering in India's development initiatives. The Company's mission is to be recognised as the leader of responsibility in the alcohol industry through the company's commitment to promoting responsible drinking, protecting the planet, developing communities, engaging partners and empowering employees, all with an entrepreneurial spirit." -- Sunil Duggal, VP - Corporate Affairs, Sustainability & Communications

HEALTHCARE FOR THE RURAL POOR

PRI's healthcare vision is to provide quality healthcare as well as primary and preventive health protection to the poor in rural India and to those who do not have access to reliable healthcare. Its first dispensary was set up in 1996 through the Seagram One Rupee Fund in Gurgaon and today, four dispensaries in Nashik, Behror and Gurugram act as quality primary healthcare hubs for communities around them, offering professional services and free-of-cost medicines. These hubs have treated more than a million patients till date.

LEAVING NO ONE BEHIND IN THE BATTLE AGAINST COVID-19

In these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Pernod Ricard India has pledged unwavering support to communities and healthcare facilities. Before the outbreak worsened, PRIF Mobile Health Vans conducted mass sensitisation camps on COVID-19 prevention in 9 states, reaching out to more than 5000 community members. Since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, PRIF has worked in public-private partnerships in 16 states to ensure preventive protection for frontline communities, and preparedness of critical healthcare systems to deal with the crisis. Up till now, PRIF has supported various state health departments with more than 350,000 litres of IPA based hand sanitisers, 400,000 medical and N95 masks, and Thermal Scanners for use by healthcare professionals and frontline forces. In a bid to strengthen the critical care infrastructure, more than 60 adaptive ventilators 100 ICU beds have been provided in government hospitals to ensure best-in-class critical care for COVID-19 patients.

The recently launched Mobile Healthcare Program called "Project Sanjeevani" with Wockhardt Foundation has deployed 15 mobile medical vans equipped with qualified doctors, medicines and path lab services on the move to serve the rural and semi-rurual underserved communities and groups especially women, children, elderly, and persons with disabilities in 9 states. The program is estimated to serve more than 425,000 people over the coming year.

"As a responsible corporate, Pernod Ricard India remains resolute in leaving no stone unturned in the ongoing efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in India, by supporting our healthcare systems and frontline communities. In these unprecedented times, we believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to fight the crisis, and it's very crucial for all of us to come together and contribute in any way possible to our frontline force, to maintain law, order and sanity. We are very grateful to the state health departments and healthcare professionals who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. We are committed to supporting the State governments in reducing the demand-supply gap in the healthcare system for preventive, protective solutions, including Ventilators, ICU beds, PPE Kits, sanitisers and masks. -- Rajesh Mishra, CFO, PRI

EMPOWERING WOMEN CHANGEMAKERS

With a strong diversity and inclusion outlook, Pernod Ricard India has pledged to "involve, enable, and empower the women in our communities" so as to significantly impact the overall economic and social empowerment of the society at a micro level, and states/nation as a whole. "Our programmes position women as key stakeholders and decision-makers in all the processes. Thus, women do not remain passive beneficiaries, but become the drivers of social change even beyond our programme in larger community spaces," explains Duggal. This implies overall empowerment, both within the society, and within the families. Studies show that if women are financially independent, they are much more adept .

Art for all: A gendered dialogue

In 2019, Pernod Ricard India collaborated with the Aravani Art Project, a transwomen art collective with the aim to initiate a community dialogue on gender and inclusivity at the grassroot level in rural areas. With wall art at the centre of the dialogue, transwomen artists created a splendid display of daily life and the cultural ethos of local communities in Nashik, Behror and Gurugram with larger-than-life wall art murals for key community places such as community halls, dispensaries and Swachh Abhiyan washrooms build by the Pernod Ricard India Foundation.

Pinki: Educating the girl child

Pinki epitomises the quintessential girl across the country-every girl who dreams to achieve un-scaled heights in life, profession, and income through better education. Unfortunately, in India, more than 40% adolescent girls don't go to schools. PRI is committed to "reach every Pinki across the country to enable her to empower herself and touch countless lives". The program currently supports more than 3300 girls with educational scholarships and 30 girls with the Mary Kom Foundation's Boxing Talent Sponsorship.

Incubating women-led enterprises

PRIF's flagship social impact incubator program - the WE incubator- is a standalone incubation platform for women social entrepreneurs and women-led social enterprises. Currently running in partnership with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and CIE - IIIT Hyderabad, the program provides access to mentorship, business development support, technology and more than ?6 crores of incubation and fellowship support fund to women changemakers.

Enabling rural women farmers

In Madhya Pradesh, as a part of PRIF's WAL (Water,Agriculture, Livelihoods) program, 2600 women farmers have come together to form 130 Women Producer Groups, and have been working to enhance the incomes and livelihoods of marginal communities through innovations in traditional agri-value chains and sustainable businesses of Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFPs).

In Maharashtra, women-led self-help groups manage water ATMs. Community ownership models like these imply that there is commitment, passion, and zeal among the locals to maintain quality conditions.

Moving forward with a strong social impact strategy aligned with the company's business priorities and the unwavering impetus of Pernod Ricard's Global Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap of 2030, Pernod Ricard India aims to scale its social impact footprint through its operations. The company aims to fully integrate its programs with UN SDGs, NITI Aayog priorities in order to cement its position as the steward of social responsibility, business ethics and corporate citizenship in the country.