CIAL's Grand Infra Project launch graced by Kerala CM, featuring Mantra Softech's biometric DigiYatra solution

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled a significant stride in Cochin International Airport Limited's (CIAL) progress with the inauguration of seven transformative infrastructural developments. The event, held at the CIAL cargo terminal premises on October 2, marked the formal inauguration of critical projects including the CIAL import cargo terminal, CIAL's proprietary DigiYatra Project for paperless passengers’ entry to the airport using face credentials/ mobile boarding pass, and the modernization of the airport's emergency services.

Mantra Softech, one of the leading biometric technology solution providers, was awarded a turnkey project to implement the DigiYatra System at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL)in February 2023, bolstering the digital transition in air travel experiences.

The project implementation included the deployment of e-gates, face terminals, IT Infra, Mantra’s Central integrated Application Platform and the face recognition system for paperless passenger processing. Facial recognition has streamlined the passenger journey at various crucial checkpoints within CIAL. The 3-step process, enabled by the DigiYatra app, encompasses credential sharing to the airport; obtaining a boarding pass, and facial validation at entry gates, followed by facial validations both at the security check and boarding Gates. This innovative approach ensures a swift transition from entry to the aircraft.

Commenting on this project, the Director at Mantra Softech, stated, "Since CIAL is the fourth busiest airport in the country in terms of international traffic, we had a challenge of ensuring that the flow of passengers is smooth while ensuring we do not compromise on the security aspect.”.

“In line with the project requirements, Mantra has constructed a centralized platform housing all data, business processes, and integrations with multi-party systems within the central IT infrastructure at CIAL, facilitating efficient operations and validations in a fraction of seconds.”, he stated.

The highlights of the system implemented at CIAL include e-gates with high throughput, advanced passenger detection, and minimal footprint at different checkpoints of the airport. The seamless passenger processing leverages cutting-edge Face Recognition Technology, innovative high-end capture technology for quick matching and accuracy for the face as a boarding pass, high-end IT infrastructure, and a cutting-edge platform for centralized monitoring and administration of the DigiYatra System.

With this project, Mantra showcases its advanced technology and capability to enhance the passenger onboarding experience for more seamless and convenient air travel.