How the stock market can be a good second source of income, explains Anish Singh Thakur

A secondary income ensures financial stability, saves you from financial crisis and gives you time to pursue your interests. With every passing day, the cost of living keeps on rising. Trading in the stock market with the required knowledge and skills can be a great source to earn a passive income.

Anish Singh Thakur, Founder and CEO, Booming Bulls Academy, says, "Earning consistent money through the stock market is a skill, and just like every other skill, it takes time to develop. With consistency, discipline, and patience, you can generate a steady passive income through the stock market."

"For earning more, you have to work harder and smarter. If you want to make money through the stock market, you have to do your research as it is dangerous to trade based on others' opinion," adds Anish.

To generate a secondary income source, you should not put your primary job on the line, as your primary income is what enables you to create your secondary income. Always try to maintain the balance between these two to ensure better productivity.

Anish has taken up the challenge to educate people about the stock market. This is exactly why Anish and his team have put a lot of valuable content on their YouTube channel, Booming Bulls, where many people are learning and implementing Anish's strategies free of cost.

According to Anish, "One of the most important skills to survive in the world of trading is patience. Sometimes, you might get frustrated because you missed the opportunity to trade, or when you are not able to give proper time, etc. But the one important thing that needs to be understood is that opportunities will come and go in the market. Yet, one needs to be calm and patient for long term success."

Anish Singh Thakur has mastered the skill of trading, and now, he is on a mission to make Indian youth financially independent. Booming Bulls Academy's YouTube channel is continuously growing, with a subscriber count in. Many people have created a secondary source of income through trading with a structured approach with the help of his YouTube channel. Anish has mentored more than a thousand students through the Booming Bulls Elite Trader Mentorship program, and a lot of his students are performing well in this field.Anish says, "For making money in the stock market, you do not require a professional degree. Anyone can earn a considerable passive income through the stock market if they follow the right process."