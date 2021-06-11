The reality of purpose or purposeful realism

There's nothing like a controversy that compels the mind to start asking the right questions. Celebrated author Sabarna Roy, known for his character-centric literary works, has penned a profound piece with 'Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020'. The book makes the readers think through a broad spectrum of mankind's erratic behaviour.

Discussing dualism

Roy's 'Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020' comprises a novella and a poem cycle. The novella attempts to present a vibrant dissection of ideas centred around the dualism of human nature. For this purpose, the author embarks on a portrayal of the darker and ambiguous sides of literary characters like Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy, Humbert Humbert of 'Lolita' by Nabokov, and Nikhilesh of 'Ghare Baire' by Tagore, to name a few.

Using the backdrop of an enlightening conversation between a step-father and a step-daughter, the novella touches upon the highly debated topics of the modern world, such as the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917's Russia and its theme of 'the reality of purpose'.

Roy further explores the complex relations of the heart, the mind and expression via a discussion on philosophical leaders like Hegel, Marx, Heisenberg, Lenin and more. The poem cycle is a compilation of 20 sharp-edged poems that take the readers on a thrilling ride of confrontations between the poet and his alter-ego.

The realism of human behaviour

Sabarna Roy has always been considered a courageous poet for reasons that are clear in his writings. Breaking away from the conventions of several literary works, Roy chooses to embark upon fiery discussions that raise much curiosity in his readers' minds. Realistic human behaviour, replete with the other side of the human psyche, is a recurring element of his works.

Apart from 'Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020', Roy has also authored 'Random Subterranean Mosaic', with a semi-autobiographical, kaleidoscopic fictional structure. His anthology, 'Winter Poems', resonated with the same sense of observation of the myriad shades of human life. As an author, Roy manages to touch all the right strings in his depiction of human emotions and characters.

A literary scientist

Sabarna Roy is a technocrat by profession, having completed his education in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Jadavpur University with first-class honours in 1988. Presently, Roy is the Senior Vice President with Electrosteel Group, where he is in the 26th year of his employment.

Through his keen observation and detailed sketches of the human mind, Roy has proved to be a literary scientist of sorts. His multifaceted engagement with various global issues speaks of his deep understanding of the human potential. Sabarna Roy is not just an inspiring leader in business development, applications technology and key strategies at Electrosteel Group, but is also an active participant in the diverse activities of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, Confederation of Indian Industries, Central Board of Irrigation and Power, and Indian Geographical Committee of International Water Resources Association.

Despite such massive responsibilities, Roy manages to take time out for writing - his one true love. He is a critically acclaimed, bestselling author of seven published literary fiction books - 'Pentacles', 'Frosted Glass', 'Abyss', 'Winter Poems', 'Random Subterranean Mosaic', 'Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020' and 'Fractured Mosaic'. Roy has a rating of 4.05 on Goodreads with 2500+ reviews and over 2000+ ratings and reviews on Amazon.

A psycho-political marvel

Roy's 'Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020' plays brilliantly around human disposition as well as the flow of political events in the 20th century. At the centre of the gripping novella and the poems, the cycle focuses on mankind's dark fantasies. An extract from Roy's earlier work 'Frosted Glass' beautifully depicts the emptiness and futility, which is characteristic of humankind.

"A question leapt into his mind: is it possible to achieve true happiness by living a solitary life or is it important to lead a community life where one instinctively believes that one's desires are insignificant compared to the desires of others and one works towards the fulfilment of their desires as if they are one's own?"

Read more about the author on https:/www.sabarnaroy.com/