7 best DU LLB coaching in Delhi (rank wise)

Students planning to take up law entrance exams to acquire admission to top Law schools in India need to have dedicated guidance and preparation. These exams can be competitive as the limited seats available in the universities acquiring higher ranks in the exams become critically important. So, students need to find a coaching institute that provides guidance and has all the resources to help them prepare and practice for the exam. The coaching institute should have faculty and past results to ensure that they are providing quality guidance to students over the years. So, students in Delhi looking for a DU LLB coaching institute for preparation for the entrance exam can check this rank-wise list of the 7 best DU.LLB institutes in Delhi.

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Best DU LLB Institute in Delhi)

Rank 1 DU LLB Coaching Institute Knowledge Nation Law Centre is a well-known and established institute specializing in law coaching. Students looking for preparation for law competitive exams like CLAT, DU LLB, and more. The institute has a research and development team researching consistently exam patterns, syllabi, and related information to ensure study material and test series are up-to-date. They upgrade the material with the latest information ensuring students get the resources. Moreover, the Knowledge Nation Law Centre regularly monitors student progress to help them improve their preparation.

Address: Delhi - 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai (Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas Exit No. 4), Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Address: Gurgaon – M 26 (First Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon 122001

Website: https://knowledgenation.co.in/

Phone: 9999882757, 9999882858

Rank 2 - Juris Academy (Best DU.LLB Coaching in Delhi)

Juris Academy is one of the top DU LLB coaches in Delhi providing courses and online coaching for various law competitive exams. They have been training students for PCS-J, Du LLB, and CLAT, for 19 years through their result-oriented courses with features like live class sessions, recorded lectures, online mock test series, study material, WhatsApp doubt clearance to resolve queries, and more. They organize individual sessions with students to understand their points of view and mindset to approach the exam. In addition, the coaching institute provides comprehensive study material, surprise tests, proper infrastructure facilities, test series, and more.

Address: Gate No 2, 29A, Mall Rd, near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110009

Website: https://www.jurisacademy.com/

Rank 3 - Delhi Institute of Law (Best LLB Coaching in Delhi)

Delhi Institute of Law provides a range of courses and preparation for the law entrance exam. The institute is highly affordable for students who are looking to prepare for the competitive exam at reasonable rates. They are also the only institute providing superior and subordinate judicial exams that facilitate growth. The coaching institute has a student corner which includes current affairs, bare acts, bullet notes, free practice tests, syllabus, latest updates, landmark judgments, and previous year papers. Also, students can get free practice tests providing students with the opportunity to learn and prepare.

Address: U-59, School Block Gate no 2 Metro Station, Main Mother Dairy Rd, Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110092

Website: https://delhiinstituteoflaw.in/

Rank 4 - Universal Institute of Legal Studies (Best DU LLB Coaching in Delhi)

Universal Institute of Legal Studies has skilled faculty providing coaching for law entrance exams. The coaching institute provides exclusive content and material to study for the preparation of the exam. They also provide a Bi-monthly Newsline to ensure students have updated information on the details to pursue coaching courses. The faculty provides comprehensive coverage of subjects and provides practice material updated regularly for the preparation of the exam. As the name suggests, they specialize in law entrance exams providing a range of courses for law exams.

Address: C-25/5, Ground Floor, Middle Cir, Block C, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Website: http://unilawinstitute.com/

Rank 5 – Court-Room by TLOI Academy (Best LLB Coaching in Delhi)

The courtroom by TLOI offers Judicial Services Entrance, CUET PG LLB (DU LLB), NLSAT, and CLAT Exams. The coaching institute has online and offline courses which students can opt for. Online courses include recorded and playback setups that allow students to watch and prepare at their own pace. The coaching institute has doubt-solving sessions to resolve student queries, telegram, and other groups, so students can take up courses that will help them enhance their preparation and provide a range of resources.

Address: 29/2, Nangia Park Chowk, Block 28, Shakti Nagar, Delhi, 110052

Website: https://www.tloiacademy.com/

Rank 6 - Success Mantra (Top DU LLB Coaching Classes)

Success Mantra is another one of the best DU LLB coaching institutes in Delhi providing courses that students can opt for to prepare for the competitive exam. The courses include 5 5-year law Exams, 3 3-year law Exams, BBA + MBA Integrated Exams, BBA Entrance Exams, HM Entrance Exams, CUET Exams, and BJMC Entrance Exams. The coaching institute provides an affordable fee structure to prepare for the exam. They have a small back size to ensure students get personalized attention from the experienced and knowledgeable faculty. They also provide exemplary study material created after extensive research on the exam pattern and syllabus. Students can take up their courses and mentorship to understand the concept building, balanced approach for every subject, and proceed with structured learning.

Address: 113, Ground Floor, Mall Road, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, Delhi- 110009 (Landmark: Oriental Bank of Commerce, GTB Nagar Metro Gate No. 1)

Website: https://www.successmantra.in/

Rank 7 - Maansarovar Law Centre (Best Coaching for DU.LLB in Delhi

Maansarovar Law Centre is one of the finest coaching institutes for the preparation of law exams. They have been training students for legal subjects, Judiciary exams, law entrance exams, and many other law competitive exams that students take to acquire prestigious positions and careers in the law field. The coaching institute has a special section called resources where they provide polity notes, previous year papers, and blogs to ensure students have access to resources for the preparation of exams. Moreover, they have demo videos that students can check out to understand their teaching methods to start preparing for the exam with the coaching.

Address: 59, Main Ring Road, Kingsway Camp Outram Lines, GTB Nagar Between Gate number 1 and 2 of, Metro Station, GTB Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009

B-16, Main Road, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009

Website: https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com/

Conclusion

These are the details on the 7 best DU LLB coaching institutes in Delhi providing courses, facilities, and resources to prepare for the exam. Those who are in Delhi or are planning to prepare for DU LLB in Delhi can check these coaching institutes. The above-mentioned institutes are affordable and have received selections. So, students can check their websites or visit centers to learn more details and compare them with their requirements to choose the best for preparation. To find More Coaching Institutes for other courses like CAT, GMAT, CUET & IAS Institutes. Visit the Best Coaching Portal