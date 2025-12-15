Airline Crises? Fret Not, Royal Sundaram is Here to Help!

What if you could travel with confidence, knowing that disruptions won’t derail your journey?

Recent studies show that 72% of Indian travellers faced flight delays or cancellations in the past year, highlighting the growing need for comprehensive travel protection.

"In an era where travel disruptions have become increasingly common, having the right insurance coverage isn't just about protection – it's about ensuring peace of mind throughout your journey." - Shubham Moondra, Chief Product Officer at Royal Sundaram

Comprehensive Protection Against Travel Uncertainties

Royal Sundaram's International Travel Insurance solutions provide extensive coverage for common travel disruptions:

Trip cancellation and delay compensation

Checked-in Baggage protection (loss or delay)

Loss of Passport

Medical Expenses, including Medical Evacuation

Hijacking benefits

Efficient Claims Processing

Royal Sundaram offers a hassle-free claims processing experience for ease and comfort.

Rise in travel: Increased travel for leisure and business purposes has made a quick and efficient claims handling process essential for seamless journeys.

Increased travel for leisure and business purposes has made a quick and efficient claims handling process essential for seamless journeys. High stakes: Disruptions during travel can heavily impact schedules, finances, and overall experiences.

Disruptions during travel can heavily impact schedules, finances, and overall experiences. Impact of delays: Delays in claims processing, especially during emergencies abroad, leave travellers stressed and vulnerable.

Delays in claims processing, especially during emergencies abroad, leave travellers stressed and vulnerable. Need for reliable solutions: In a globally connected world, travellers require efficient and dependable support to address unexpected issues.

In a globally connected world, travellers require efficient and dependable support to address unexpected issues. Focus on the journey: A robust claims process ensures travellers can concentrate on their trips without worrying.

Enhanced Medical Protection

Royal Sundaram's International Travel Insurance coverage includes hospital cash allowance, emergency medical evacuation, COVID-19-related medical expenses, and more.

Customisable Coverage Options

Royal Sundaram offers flexible plans catering to different travel needs. You can choose from business travel protection, leisure trip coverage, student travel insurance, senior citizen special provisions, and Asia travel plans.

"Our travel insurance solutions are designed to address real-world challenges faced by modern travellers, ensuring they can focus on their journey while we handle the uncertainties." - Shubham Moondra, Chief Product Officer at Royal Sundaram

Industry-Leading Support

With travel insurance claims increasing by 50% due to flight cancellations and delays, Royal Sundaram's commitment to policyholder support remains unwavering. The comprehensive coverage and efficient services ensure you can confidently navigate any challenge.

Choose Royal Sundaram for a worry-free travel experience, knowing you have a reliable partner ready to assist at every step of your journey.