Ajmal's Journey: Blending Tradition and Innovation in Perfumery Leadership

As the newly appointed CEO of Ajmal Group, what overarching vision and strategic direction do you have for the company's growth and influence in the global perfumery industry?

My vision is straightforward: to go global. Currently, we're present in 60 countries, with a robust network of 350 company-owned regional stores. While we've formed strategic alliances with distributors and agents in certain regions, we're now setting our sights on major, evolved markets such as Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The pivotal distinction in our approach lies in striking a balance between retail formats. While flagship stores will have a prominent role, the core emphasis will be on distribution channels and online platforms, aligning with the shifting dynamics of consumer behaviour.

In addition to this, we're actively pursuing a franchising model. We've already initiated this venture in India, and we're poised to replicate this success wherever we identify promising opportunities. This step not only taps into local expertise but also fosters entrepreneurial spirit in different markets. This strategic expansion, rooted in a blend of physical and digital presence, positions Ajmal Group to make a lasting mark on the global stage.

Your recent elevation to CEO marks a significant leadership transition within the company. Can you share your perspective on how this change will shape the future of Ajmal Group and its continued success?

Taking on the role of CEO is an immense responsibility, one that I'm honoured to embrace. It's worth noting that I have the invaluable support of my father, who serves as the Chairman, and my uncles, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise. Their guidance has always been instrumental in the success of Ajmal Group. We've recently welcomed new-generation professionals into our ranks, adding fresh perspectives and modern strategies to our established foundation.

This blend of tradition and innovation positions us favourably on the global stage. Looking ahead, my vision for Ajmal Group is ambitious. By 2028, I envision our presence extending to 100-120 countries. This goal is not just about expansion but about ensuring that the legacy of Ajmal continues to thrive and resonate on an even broader scale. With a dedicated team and a clear strategic direction, I am confident we are on the right trajectory to make this vision a reality.

For new entrants in family businesses, especially from an Asian background, I highly recommend working outside the company for the initial 2-3 years. This experience allows for valuable learning and development, with the 'wear and tear' happening elsewhere at another organisation's cost. It's critical for understanding the nuances of business from every angle, enabling more informed and effective decision-making.



Ajmal Perfumes is known for its blend of traditional oriental perfumery and modern innovation. How do you plan to uphold this unique identity while driving innovation and staying ahead in the fragrance industry?

At Ajmal Perfumes, our identity is not confined to a singular style; rather, we excel in blending the best of both worlds. We began our journey rooted in the rich traditions of oriental perfumery. Today, we proudly define ourselves as a fragrance house, a title that encompasses a vast spectrum of styles and influences. Whether a consumer seeks a light, Western-inspired fragrance or a deeply aromatic Arabic composition, we have the expertise to craft it.

Our reach extends far and wide, with a presence in numerous countries. We proudly stand as the only brand from this region to grace more travel retail destinations than any other, including duty-free zones, cruises, and boats. This widespread availability, coupled with strategic placements in some of the world's premier retail positions, underlines our market leadership.

For us, it's about offering a comprehensive spectrum of fragrances that cater to diverse tastes. While some may affectionately refer to us as the 'King of Oudh', it's important to note that this is just one facet of our DNA. We're committed to continuing this legacy of innovation and diversity, ensuring that Ajmal Perfumes remains at the forefront of the fragrance industry.



Ajmal Group is distinctive for its complete vertical integration in the perfume industry. How has this approach contributed to the company's quality and competitiveness, and what is its role in your strategic plans?

Ajmal Group's distinctive approach to complete vertical integration in the perfume industry is a cornerstone of our success. In an industry where imitation can be alarmingly easy, true innovation lies in research and development and incorporating these findings into our products. This is where vertical integration proves invaluable.

This journey traces back to my grandfather, who, as a farmer in 1979, began an afforestation initiative. Inspired by a deep passion for flora and its traditional medicinal and perfumery applications, one of my uncles led the charge. Today, our extensive R&D facility in Assam, our place of origin, is at the heart of our operations. Here, groundbreaking work is done in extracting new natural raw materials and co-distillation techniques. Another dedicated team focuses on aroma chemicals, known as nature-identical compounds.

What sets us apart is our foresight in investing heavily in R&D, creating raw materials, often referred to in our industry as captives, before it became an industry norm. This provides us with a unique edge; I believe we're the only perfumery brand globally that boasts not just vertical integration but spans the entire journey from farm to fragrance. Most others start from the factory, but we're there from inception to distribution and retail. This alignment is our greatest strength.

Furthermore, our team includes some of the most discerning noses in the industry. This holds true across all departments, underscoring the importance of olfactory expertise. We also collaborate with world-renowned packaging companies and global design agencies, ensuring our products are not only exceptional in scent but also aesthetically appealing. We're committed to making every decision that propels us towards becoming a global leader in our industry.

Ajmal Perfumes is present in numerous countries worldwide. Can you share insights into the strategies and efforts that have allowed the brand to expand its footprint globally and its plans for further international growth?

At Ajmal Perfumes, our approach to global expansion differs from that of many large international brands. Rather than investing extensively in broad-ranging research across different demographics, we adopt a more targeted strategy. We focus on product segmentation tailored to regional preferences. This approach is made feasible because we need to allocate more sums to marketing. Instead, we adhere to the foundational ethos set by my grandfather - a commitment to delivering the best, even if it means learning at a slower pace, all while contributing positively to society.

Our key strategy involves developing products that resonate with specific market tastes. This requires a substantial investment in researching each country's unique usage patterns, attitudes, and preferences, whether in fragrance types or packaging. We steer away from a 'one-size-fits-all' approach, although a select few of our perfumes do hold that universal appeal and have achieved cult status.

In terms of market presence, our focus is on securing placement in prominent retail spaces. We prioritise enhancing the customer experience through product quality and knowledgeable salespeople. Rather than allocating vast budgets to expansive marketing campaigns, we channel resources towards product development and training our sales teams. This ensures that our customers can immerse themselves in our perfumes, akin to the enchanting experience during the era of Noor Jahan.

In the competitive fragrance industry, how does Ajmal Group balance preserving its rich heritage and continuously driving innovation? Could you elaborate on the key principles and strategies employed to maintain the essence of the brand's legacy while meeting evolving consumer preferences?

Balancing a rich legacy with ongoing innovation is a delicate task, but it hinges on two fundamental principles. Firstly, we remain firmly rooted in the ethos of our organisation. In our region, the word that encapsulates our brand is 'trust'. This trust has been earned through rigorous research and unwavering dedication to providing customers exceptional value for their money. It's a legacy that my grandfather instilled and one that continues to guide us.

Secondly, staying at the forefront of innovation is paramount. We pride ourselves on being leaders in introducing new products and groundbreaking concepts. This achievement is particularly significant in regions where consumers have a highly discerning sense of smell and a deep appreciation for fragrances. While it's no easy feat, the structured approach to communication and research in these markets plays a pivotal role.

At the heart of this approach is an unwavering commitment to the quality of our products. We never compromise on the raw materials, ensuring that every Ajmal creation is of the highest standard. It's a principle I firmly stand by – compromise on anything else but never on the product itself.

Additionally, we place great emphasis on being relevant. This involves considering packaging, sizing, availability, and channel distribution. By staying attuned to consumer preferences and trends, we ensure that Ajmal Group remains a brand that not only honours its heritage but also resonates with contemporary sensibilities.

Are there any individuals, leaders, or role models who have significantly influenced your approach to business and leadership?

There have been several individuals who have profoundly influenced my approach to business and leadership. Foremost among them is my father. If I could achieve even half of what he has accomplished, it would be phenomenal. He possesses a rare combination of extraordinary talents - an impeccable memory and exceptional people skills, honed over the years. When making significant hires, I make it a point to have him meet the individual. His insights provide invaluable guidance, helping me discern whether a person will likely be a long-term asset to our team. I am in a constant learning process from him; our discussions are a source of immense knowledge and perspective.

Additionally, my youngest uncle has been instrumental in shaping my understanding of the perfumery industry. He's been a true mentor, imparting to me the knowledge and expertise that I draw upon today. From my various uncles, I've gleaned diverse strengths - from tenacity to perseverance and from a keen understanding of people to a deep commitment to humanitarian efforts and giving back to society.

Moreover, the women in our family, particularly my mother, have played a pivotal role in our collective learning. My mother, much like my grandmother, may not have had a formal education, but her wisdom and insights have been invaluable. This underscores the significance of diverse perspectives and experiences, even beyond formal education, in shaping my journey.