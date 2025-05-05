Aryan Chaturvedi Leads Key Public Health Session at NIMS World Health Summit

In a powerful and future-focused session at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2025, Aryan Chaturvedi, Digital Branding Strategist at NIMS University Rajasthan, led a compelling conversation on the transformative power of digital platforms in public health.



The session, titled “Social Media as an Enabler of Public Health Outcomes,” brought together leading voices from the global health, digital strategy, and content creation communities.

Organized and hosted by NIMS University Rajasthan, the session was a centerpiece of the summit’s emphasis on innovation and youth-driven leadership in health communication.



Featured Speakers:

• Pratima Singh, Policy Advisor, Government of Alberta, Canada

• Revant Himatsingka, Health Crusader & Influencer, known as “Food Pharmer”

• Dr. Vishal Gabale, Medical Content Creator & Faculty, Doc Tutorials

Session Focus:

The panel explored how social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) have become indispensable tools for:

• Real-time public health updates

• Behavior change campaigns

• Health misinformation mitigation

• Youth and grassroots engagement

• Promoting transparency during health emergencies



Aryan Chaturvedi, serving as moderator, steered the conversation through pressing and thought-provoking questions such as:

• How has social media influenced public behavior during crises like COVID-19?

• What best practices ensure culturally inclusive, accurate messaging?

• What is the role of emerging tech (AI, AR/VR, chatbots) in health outreach?

• How can creators and institutions maintain public trust online?



Key Insights from the Panel:

• Pratima Singh emphasized the importance of synergy between governments, content creators, and platform providers to ensure policy-aligned and community-relevant communication during public health emergencies.

• Revant Himatsingka highlighted the ethical responsibility of influencers to verify information and distill complex science into accessible narratives. His viral content on food labeling was cited as a grassroots model for public engagement.

• Dr. Vishal Gabale, with a digital reach of 845,000+ followers, stressed that medical professionals must learn to use storytelling and digital tools while maintaining scientific rigor.



NIMS University: At the Forefront of Digital Health Dialogue

Hosting this globally relevant session, NIMS University Rajasthan reaffirmed its role as a thought leader in both medical education and digital health innovation.

“Social media is today’s frontier for public health dialogue,” said Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar, Founder & Chairperson, NIMS University and International President, World Health Summit.

“At NIMS University, we are committed to empowering health leaders and communicators who understand both science and storytelling.”



Conclusion:

The session concluded with a unified call to action—health stakeholders must embrace digital evolution, foster cross-sector collaboration, and uphold ethics and empathy in all digital communications.

“Social media can’t replace health systems,” the panel echoed,

“but when used with purpose, it can amplify truth, inspire action, and save lives.”

About the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2025

Held for the first time in India at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the WHS Regional Meeting 2025 was hosted by NIMS University and the WHS Academic Alliance. The summit brought together 5,000+ delegates from 54 countries, with 950+ speakers and 160+ sessions, in collaboration with 90+ global institutions, including WHO SEARO, UNICEF, ADB, Gates Foundation, and Siemens Healthineers.

The theme, “Scaling Access to Ensure Health Equity,” drove powerful discourse on digital transformation, climate health, maternal and mental health, and emergency preparedness—further cementing India’s leadership in global health diplomacy.

