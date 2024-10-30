Becquer’s Heterojunction solar technology with industrial building façade integration

Becquer, with its Heterojunction (HJT) technology already deployed in the field to power different kinds of factories with a core cell efficiency of 26.3% and module efficiency varying with the module packing designs, has been developing the infrastructure both at the upstream and downstream to enable the lowest cost of solar hardware globally, it has recently commissioned India’s first and largest solar industrial façade to power a major home textile brand , thereby enhancing the contribution of solar electricity apart from the existing solar panels on the roof and validating a new way to integrate solar technology into the building materials that also reduces the overall temperature inside the building, and reduces the air conditioning bills naturally. The solar façade has capitalized on the existing pillar strengths of the factory shed and ensured no visible cabling of the solar modules to maintain the aesthetics. All the major industrial brands that have factories in India to manufacture automobiles, steel, cement , engineering products and food and FMCG goods, are employing its solar hardware for captive power needs and meeting their sustainability initiatives.

Becquer’s manufacturing processes are now capable of integrating cells with any building material thereby expanding the use case of the solar panels across various types of buildings, factories and superstructures. For power hungry data centres, it has developed a cladding technique that utilizes every square inch available for clean and green power generation that not only reduces the building material costs for the developers but also the operating temperature inside the data center, and ofcourse the landed cost of electricity, that is the most important metric for the economic viability of a data center. For residencies, Becquer has demonstrated “zero-grid-bill” possibilities for various residents in Maharashtra, whereby the consumer only paid a basic connection charge to the grid and used the solar roof for its daily power needs.

Given India’s momentum towards transitioning to green energy not only for existing power requirements but also for new areas of power consumption, Becquer with its manufacturing technology and end-use design capabilities is poised to be at the forefront of this transition across markets.