Business Magnate Sudha Reddy Set To Empower Women Globally As Miss World’s First-Ever Ambassador

Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Director of MEIL, was honored with the title of Global Ambassador for the Miss World Organization at the 72nd Miss World Festival finale. This appointment signals a new era for the renowned pageant, marking its inaugural global ambassadorship and recognizing Reddy's longstanding and profound commitment to social impact, humanitarian work, and equitable development.

Advertisement

As the Global Ambassador for Beauty With A Purpose, the esteemed charitable arm of the Miss World Organization, Reddy will spearhead global outreach efforts and contribute to global projects in various countries. Her contributions will include promoting vital humanitarian initiatives and highlighting transformative narratives from across the globe, leveraging her extensive experience and influence to amplify the organization's impact.

In addition to this prestigious ambassadorship, Reddy served on the jury for the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale, contributing her expertise and unique global perspective to the selection of the titleholder.

Ahead of the culminating event, Reddy organized the Beauty With A Purpose Gala, an assembly of 108 contestants held at her private estate, Mon Amour Palais. The gala's broadcast in Times Square, New York, underscored a transformative juncture for the state of Telangana.

Advertisement

Sudha Reddy, who championed Indian craftsmanship and heritage by donning a bespoke Tarun Tahiliani traditional ensemble for the event, shared, “To the Miss World Organization, to Julia Morley, and to everyone sharing this evening: Vanakkam. From Hyderabad, the vibrant heart of Telangana, I am deeply touched and profoundly grateful to stand before you. This honour transcends personal achievement; it is a testament to the boundless power of compassion, the unwavering force of love, and the transformative potential of selfless giving – values that resonate deeply within the soul of my home state. Like the intricate designs of a Bidri artwork, my life has been shaped by a profound belief in VasudhaivaKutumbakam – the world is one family. This ancient wisdom compels me to extend my hand, my heart, and my resources to those in need, regardless of borders or background. It is with this spirit that I embrace the profound role of a Global Ambassador. My pledge is simple: to channel the spirit of seva into every endeavour. To shine a light on the stories of hope, resilience and unwavering humanity that exist in every corner of our world. To the young people who are the inheritors of this world, and to everyone committed to creating a more just and compassionate future: never underestimate the power of a single act of kindness. Never doubt the ability of love to heal, to unite and to transform. Let compassion be your compass, philanthropy your guide, and love the unwavering force that propels you forward. For in giving, we receive. In loving, we are loved. And in serving others, we truly find ourselves.”

Advertisement

Presenting the award to her, Julia Morley, Chairperson and Founder of the Miss World Organization acknowledged her deep commitment and contribution to the global humanitarian landscape.

Sudha Reddy has long been a prominent philanthropist, industrialist and cultural ambassador, notably serving as the director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), a leading infrastructure conglomerate headquartered in Hyderabad. Under her astute leadership, MEIL not only achieved significant success across various sectors but also consistently prioritized corporate social responsibility. This commitment was demonstrated through extensive community development initiatives and wellness programs that benefited the Hyderabad region and beyond.

Furthermore, Reddy chairs the Sudha Reddy Foundation, a philanthropic organization with a dedicated focus on critical areas such as education and the empowerment of marginalized groups. The Foundation actively forged impactful partnerships with internationally recognized organizations like UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation to amplify its reach and effectiveness. Her commitment to global causes was also reflected in her noted appearances at prestigious international events, including the Met Gala, the Paris Olympics, and the Cannes Film Festival, where she often represented Indian culture and philanthropy. The work of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Group in Hyderabad has been characterized by a sustained dedication to improving lives and fostering sustainable development within the community.