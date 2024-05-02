Canarys Ventures across borders with strategic acquisition in North America

Canarys Automations Limited (NSE – Canarys), a frontrunner in digital transformation solutions, announces a pivotal move in its expansion strategy by initiating discussions to acquire a controlling stake in a prominent software services and consulting firm based in North America. This strategic maneuver signifies a significant leap forward in Canarys' quest to broaden its global footprint and enhance its offerings to cater to a diverse clientele.

With a rich heritage spanning over three decades, Canarys has been at the forefront of driving digital innovation across industries. Specializing in Digitalization, Modernization, Cloudification, Automation, and Intelligence, the company has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide. The proposed acquisition aims to strengthen Canarys' presence in the thriving North American market, positioning it to better serve the needs of Fortune 100 companies and beyond.

The target company, boasting over twenty years of industry experience, has established itself as a trusted advisor to clients in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), and Pharmaceuticals. Canarys' strategic move underscores its commitment to pursuing growth opportunities on a global scale while diversifying its portfolio to meet evolving client demands.

This landmark acquisition marks a significant milestone in Canarys Automations Limited's journey, signaling its entry into the realm of inorganic growth. By leveraging synergies between the two entities, Canarys aims to drive innovation, elevate service standards, and deliver enhanced value to its expanding customer base. The transaction is subject to completion of due diligence and execution of definitive agreements.

To fund this transformative acquisition, Canarys plans to utilize a combination of internal resources and debt. The company intends to issue up to 25,60,973 convertible warrants priced at Rs. 41/- each, with warrant holders having the option to convert them into 1 Equity Share at a premium of Rs. 39/- per share within 18 months, aiming to raise funds of up to Rs. 10.49 Cr/-. An Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for the proposed preferential issue.

Canarys remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders, shareholders, and customers alike. This strategic endeavor reflects the company's vision to emerge as a global leader in digital transformation, driving innovation and excellence across borders.

About Canarys Automations Limited:

Canarys Automations Limited, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, boasts over 30 years of experience as a leading IT solutions provider. With a team of over 350 technology professionals, the company specializes in facilitating digital transformation for businesses through its software solutions in Digitalization, Modernization, Cloudification, Automation, and Intelligence. Their services cater to various industry sectors, including BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, and Insurance, with a primary focus on enhancing operations, improving customer experiences, and staying competitive.

Recognized for excellence, Canarys Automations has received awards such as "Leader in DevOps Solutions," "Best DevOps Solution Provider," and "Most Innovative DevOps Company." They are a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, dedicated to helping clients achieve their digital transformation objectives. With their industry expertise and diverse range of solutions, Canarys Automations is well-equipped to support businesses in their digital transformation journey.

For more information, please visit: https://ecanarys.com/

