Digant Sharma innovates SAKSHAM: A National Mission to Formalize India’s Informal Economy, Attract Global Investment, and Propel GDP to USD 15 Trillion by 2029

In a transformative leap for India’s economy, visionary entrepreneur and social architect Digant Sharma has announced SAKSHAM – Sampoorna Aay Kar Suvidha Mission, a bold national initiative to formalize India’s vast informal economy. The mission is designed to integrate 85 crore individuals and 40 crore businesses into the Income Tax Return (ITR) ecosystem by 2029 and increase India’s GDP to USD 15 trillion—a move that will unlock massive foreign investment and global economic partnerships.

“SAKSHAM is a mission for Bharat—a movement that combines digital access, grassroots inclusion, and financial transparency to make India the world’s most investible destination,” said Mr. Digant Sharma.

A Magnet for Global Investment

By institutionalizing over 40 crore informal businesses and ensuring tax compliance from 85 crore individuals, SAKSHAM will bring clarity, predictability, and accountability to India’s economic data—factors that global investors and sovereign funds demand. The mission will:

Boost India's Ease of Doing Business Ranking

Improve India’s Global Credit Rating

Attract Large-Scale FDI & Global Venture Capital

Enable International Financial Institutions to fund MSMEs with verified records

Allow Indian SMEs to participate in global supply chains with credibility

In short, a transparent, digitized, and inclusive economy will make India a premium global investment destination.

Empowering Bharat’s Backbone: The Rise of India’s Real Economy

At the heart of the SAKSHAM Mission lies a powerful vision—to uplift and formalize the economic foundation of Bharat: the small farmers, micro retailers, rural traders, local artisans, and informal entrepreneurs who drive India's real economy from the grassroots.

Today, millions of these individuals operate without any formal financial records or tax identity. As a result, they are unable to access institutional finance or government schemes and are forced to depend on informal money lenders, local traders, and private financiers, often borrowing at monthly interest rates ranging from 2% to 10%. This debt trap perpetuates economic insecurity and limits their potential for business growth.

The SAKSHAM Mission will change this narrative.

By enabling even the smallest trader or farmer to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) and create a verified financial profile, SAKSHAM will open the doors to:

Access to low-interest bank loans (as low as 0.75% to 1% monthly or even lower with government subsidies),

Eligibility for MSME schemes, subsidies, and crop insurance ,

Creditworthiness for private capital, co-operative banks, NBFCs, and global impact investors ,

Formal inclusion in government’s digital and financial ecosystem such as UPI, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), e-RUPI, and more.

With SAKSHAM’s district and block-level support teams, mobile ITR vans, and trained accountants, these citizens will receive doorstep assistance to register their income, business, and tax status—at zero or minimal cost. The system will ensure that their cash flows, earnings, and business cycles are recorded, traceable, and recognized by banks and regulators.

This formalization will result in:

Lower cost of capital

Increased business scalability

Improved household stability

Intergenerational economic security

More importantly, once these small entrepreneurs become financially visible, they will be able to leverage their verified records for long-term capital, grow sustainably, and become a part of India’s formal economic engine. Over time, this will create a multiplier effect on employment, productivity, and rural consumption, making India’s grassroots economy bankable, investible, and globally competitive.

The SAKSHAM Mission is not just a tax reform—it is an economic liberation movement for Bharat. It recognizes that true national growth will come not just from the top 10% of the economy, but from empowering the 90% who have long been left out of formal systems.

By building financial identity, enabling access to affordable credit, and fostering digital inclusion, SAKSHAM will transform India's informal economy into a robust, thriving, and equitable powerhouse.

About the Mission: Formalizing the Soul of India's Economy

India, a nation of over 140 crore people, is home to one of the largest informal economies in the world. Despite its rapidly growing GDP and advancements in digital infrastructure, a staggering majority of its population and enterprises remain outside the formal financial and tax ecosystem.

As of 2025, only 9 crore individuals and 7.5 crore businesses or corporate entities are actively filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs). This means that over 93 crore citizens—including daily wage earners, gig workers, farmers, self-employed professionals, and informal laborers—and more than 40 crore micro, small, and unregistered enterprises remain undocumented in the eyes of the tax system. These individuals and businesses, although highly productive, contribute little to the national tax base—not because of unwillingness, but due to systemic exclusion, lack of awareness, technical barriers, and absence of formal income documentation.

The SAKSHAM Mission – Sampoorna Aay Kar Suvidha Mission is designed to change this. It is India’s largest and most ambitious formalization drive in history, aimed at:

Bringing 85 crore working-age individuals into the ITR ecosystem by 2029,

Enabling 40 crore informal enterprises —including street vendors, small shopkeepers, rural service providers, artisans, MSMEs, SHGs, and FPOs—to register, file returns, and grow within a recognized economic framework,

Digitally recording real income and transaction data that has so far remained invisible to the system,

Transforming unbanked and underbanked citizens into financially empowered contributors to national development.

This mission is not about taxing the poor—it is about recognizing them, giving them a formal identity, connecting them to banks, credit systems, and government programs, and making their economic contributions visible, measurable, and creditworthy.

SAKSHAM aims to build the digital, physical, and institutional infrastructure needed to reach every district, block, and village in India.

Through state-level hubs, district facilitation centers, mobile ITR vans, multilingual tech platforms, and AI-powered support, SAKSHAM will bring tax services, financial tools, and economic literacy to the last mile.

This mission also has a direct macroeconomic goal: to increase India’s recorded GDP from the current USD 3.9 trillion to USD 15 trillion by 2029, by ensuring that real, grassroots economic activity is fully captured in official data.

In essence, SAKSHAM is a blueprint for India’s economic renaissance—a bottom-up revolution that will formalize the vast informal workforce, boost financial inclusion, and unlock trillions in untapped national value.

This is not just a project.



This is a movement.



A movement to bring Bharat into the future—equipped, empowered, and economically visible.

National Infrastructure & Rollout

The mission will deploy:

1 Central HQ (New Delhi)

36 State Control Hubs

800+ District Facilitation Centers

6,600 Block-Level SAKSHAM Units

With cutting-edge AI tools, multilingual platforms, and grassroots training, every Indian—no matter how remote—will gain access to tax and financial services.

Economic & Strategic Impact

GDP Growth : From USD 3.9T to USD 15T

Tax Base Expansion : 10x increase in ITR filers

Job Creation : 1.8 million direct employment

Global Investment Surge : FDI inflow expected to rise 3–5x by 2029

Rural Financial Inclusion : Covering 80% of Indian blocks

Formalization of 80% of India’s working class

Key Measures

Free ITR filing support for income which is tax free as per Indian Government.

E-filing for MSMEs, SHGs, FPOs, vendors using UPI

Real-time dashboards for state-level performance

PAN-GST-MCA-Bank-Aadhaar data integration of SAKSHAM users

Implementation Phases (2025–2029)

Phase 1 (2025–26) : Central HQ + 10 Pilot Locations Phase 2 (2026–27) : 100 Districts & 500 Blocks Phase 3 (2027–28) : Nationwide Rollout + Tech Scaling Phase 4 (2028–29) : AI-Based Monitoring & Analytics

The SAKSHAM Digital Ecosystem will have :-

Mobile App & Web Portal – Aadhaar, PAN, UPI enabled

Auto-synced Financial Records – for individuals and enterprises

AI-powered Chatbots & Voice Assistants – in regional languages

24x7 Helpline Centers – with district and block-level support

The SAKSHAM Mission is a nation-defining reform that will empower India’s economic grassroots, elevate transparency, and build the foundation of a $15 trillion economy. Designed by Digant Sharma, this mission will not only uplift India internally but also position it as the most trustworthy, transparent, and investible economy globally. It’s not just about tax—it’s about nation-building.

About Digant Sharma

Digant Sharma is a seasoned entrepreneur, policy advisor, and social impact strategist with over 19 years of cross-sector experience in technology, agriculture, finance, CSR, and national development projects. He is the Chairman of S Retailer Worldwide Pvt Ltd., uniting small retailers worldwide and Torus InnotechPvt. Ltd., a leading agri-tech company working with over 1,00,000 farmers, and the Founder of the Undertrial Welfare Association.

Over the years, he has conceptualized and executed large-scale initiatives across India in collaboration with government bodies, corporates, and grassroots organizations. Known for his ability to design scalable, tech-enabled public solutions, Digant Sharma’s work spans from economic empowerment to legal reform and rural transformation.s

The SAKSHAM Mission is his flagship national initiative, envisioned to bridge the gap between India’s informal economy and its formal financial infrastructure—laying the groundwork for India’s next economic revolution.

For Strategic Partnerships, Investment Collaborations & Media Enquiries:



Contact Details:+91-9769999960 | +91-9920808363



Email Id:im@digantsharma.com

Website: www.torusinnotech.com



To know more about Digant Sharma visit: www.digantsharma.com

For more information, please visit:www.smallretaileripo.com