From browsers to blockchains: How Realm is envisioning a new wave of consumer movement in the crypto space

Blockchain technology is one of the most promising developments of the last decade. It enables revolutionary use cases like decentralized payment systems built around the immensely popular cryptocurrencies. It also transforms legacy processes in industries like supply chain management, providing efficiency on unimaginable scales. The technology is, thus, embraced far and wide.

Arguably, however, the most talked about utility derived from it in recent times is Web3. The decentralization bolstered by blockchain holds the potential to rewrite the workings of the web radically. Its advantages inevitably rub off on the digital landscape that individuals and businesses rely on.

Something is Holding Back Web3 Adoption

As the metamorphosis of the web is in full gear, there is still some way to go in making Web3 fully accessible, especially on the scale of Web2 – the present iteration of the web. While blockchain decentralization makes Web3 accessible to everybody by design, its reach nevertheless remains hampered by the complexities of its ironically archaic user experience (UX).

The newness of the ecosystem makes it susceptible to being perceived and described through the language created and utilized by industry originators and first movers. It is still commonplace for the industry to rely on technically heavy jargon to label and identify its various segments and innovations.

A simple glance at interesting Web3 developments will show how difficult it is to make sense of the occurrences. That is especially true for newcomers wanting to learn about or harness blockchain-related benefits. Terminologies like, but not limited to, consensus

mechanisms, blockchain layers, rollups, and forks are inconsequential to end-users who only want to employ the utility packaged into applications.

Look no further than Web2 to understand the massive difference in UX. The usage of popular web-based applications like email, social media, instant messaging, and payment wallets is as simple as can be. Everything is described to end-users in familiar terms, with a layer of obfuscation between the usage of applications and their workings under the hood, removing technical complexities from the UX.

The perforation of Web3 utility into people's lives until it reaches the heights of Web2 usage will only materialize through easy-to-use interfaces ecosystem-wide. In other words, Web3 needs to provide the same comfort in usage as Web2 does.

Realm Makes the Web3 Journey Smooth

Enter Realm, the gateway to convenient Web3 and blockchain usage. Realm is an easily installable browser extension that lets users navigate the decentralized world fluidly. With it, users can turn their homepages into a Web3 launchpad on Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and others.

The Realm extension makes sense for all individuals -- beginners, journalists, developers, analysts, and traders. Simply put, it offers an interface for everyone to connect to decentralized applications from a single point. Users interact with a highly intuitive dashboard connecting them with Web3 platforms most relevant to their needs.

Forget searching for Web3 platforms by navigating through a sea of utility severely marred by industry reliance on technical vocabulary. The reliance leaves users arduously sifting for the applications they want to use until they lose interest in the entire ecosystem. Realm does away with the redundant and often paralyzing aspects of reaching blockchain implementations.

Nevertheless, technical terminology is vital to learning the fundamental functioning of blockchain technology and, thus, all its use cases. Realm takes a content-first approach to explain keywords and concepts so users can get past barriers to comprehend this industry wholly.

That gets executed through knowledge-based reading lists and resources, keyword glossaries, and news feeds from all over the web curated and tailored to the skill levels of users. More importantly, Realm also offers freely accessible e-book collections and courses. Created and curated in-house to make learning everything Web3 uncomplicated, they revolve around cryptocurrency and rudimentary blockchain concepts, among others.

The offerings do not stop there. Realm offers its portfolio tracker so users can track their digital assets in storage and discover wallet addresses through a simple search to follow their activity and study industry-wide trends. Furthermore, it lets them find airdrops and bounties, and receive on-chain updates from the applications they interact with.

Simultaneously, Realm users can turn their homepages into the ultimate productivity application with features like instant bookmarks and calendars to streamline workflows. They can mix and match any Realm offering to create a customized workspace or multiple workplaces. Creating them is as simple as adding the required widgets to relevant workspaces.

The Key to Extensive Adoption is Here

Realm is positioning itself to become the facilitator of massive blockchain adoption and bring in the subsequent 100 million users. With its ability to let beginners and experts navigate the latest iteration of the web seamlessly, it dissolves the difficulty associated with tapping into the unprecedented advantages of Web3. Learn more about Realm here and get the browser extension for Google Chrome here.

