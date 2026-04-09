'Preparing for Women's Reservation Bill': FM Sitharaman cancels US trip, to skip IMF-World Bank meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cancelled her visit to the United States, where she was scheduled to attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The meetings are set to take place from April 13 to 18 in Washington, DC.

Former IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath confirmed the development in a post on X: "FYI: This one stands cancelled owing to FM's other commitments in India."

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FYI: This one stands cancelled owing to FM's other commitments in India. https://t.co/o5wWLV7iUX — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) April 9, 2026

Gopinath had earlier said she would moderate a session with Sitharaman at Harvard University's Kennedy School on April 10. The event, titled "India's Economic Strategy in a Multipolar World", has now been called off.

The session was expected to focus on India's economic trajectory and its role in a changing global order.

Sources told Business Today the finance minister cancelled her trip due to domestic commitments, including preparations for the Women's Reservation Bill, which is expected to be taken up on April 16.

They added that Sitharaman needs to prepare for a special Parliament sitting and for steps related to implementing 33% reservation for women, along with the formation of a delimitation commission.

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The Department of Economic Affairs Secretary is also not travelling to the US, sources said.