Inflexor Ventures Leads INR 65 Crore Investment in Butterfly Learnings to Transform Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Care Platform

Founded by Dr. Sonam Kothari, a paediatric neurologist and one of the few clinicians in India who is also a US Board-Certified Behaviour Analyst, and Dr. Abhishek Sen, a serial healthcare entrepreneur who previously built and exited medtech startup Biosense Technologies, Butterfly Learnings was established to address this systemic gap through an integrated model of care. The company combines clinical therapy, inclusive schooling, digital therapeutics, diagnostics, and technology-enabled interventions under a single platform, creating a seamless care journey for neurodivergent children and their families.

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Today, Butterfly Learnings operates 90+ centres across more than 22 cities, making it one of India's largest providers of neurodevelopmental care. Butterfly Learnings is the only BHCOE (BehaviouralHealth Center of Excellence) accredited therapist training institute in Asia, reflecting its commitment to globally recognised standards of behavioural healthcare delivery.

A key differentiator for Butterfly Learnings is Get SET Early, a patented eye-tracking autism screening technology for which the company holds an exclusive global licence.

Following CDSCO approval, the solution enables autism screening in children as young as one year old, helping reduce diagnostic delays and enabling earlier intervention.

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The newly raised capital will support Butterfly Learnings' expansion from being predominantly focused on Maharashtra to other geographies in India, strengthen its digital and AI capabilities, scale the deployment of Get SET Early through hospitals and pediatricians, and expand its in-house therapist training programme.

Commenting on the fundraise, Dr. Sonam Kothari, CEO & Co-founder, Butterfly Learnings, said, "When we started Butterfly Learnings, the question we kept coming back to was not whether families wanted help; they desperately did, but why the system kept failing them. The answer was always the same: fragmentation. A child gets diagnosed in one place, receives therapy in another, and attends a school that has no idea what either of those two places recommended. No one is accountable for the whole journey. Butterfly was built to own that whole journey, with standardised protocols, rigorous clinical data, and a platform that uses technology to deliver evidence-based outcomes for every child, guided by empathy and transparency at every step. This investment means we can take that model, and those outcomes, to many more children who deserve the same chance."

Explaining the rationale behind the investment, Pratip Mazumdar, Partner, Inflexor Ventures, said, "Butterfly is an investment we have made from our Fund III in the specialty healthcare domain. Dr. Sonam Kothari brings clinical depth alongside operating business experience that is genuinely rare; and Dr. Abhishek Sen brings the execution capability that turns clinical insight into a scalable business. Together, they have built a platform that is already demonstrating what it means to deliver standardized, outcome-tracked care for neurodivergent children at scale. The data moat they are accumulating, anchored by the Get SET Early biomarker, makes this a platform that becomes more defensible with every child it serves."

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Looking ahead, Butterfly Learnings plans to deepen its presence across India, strengthen partnerships with hospitals and paediatricians, expand access to inclusive education, advance AI-enabled precision care, reinforcing its mission of making high-quality neurodevelopmental care accessible to families across India.

About Butterfly Learnings

Butterfly Learnings (Bombay Autism Services Private Limited) is India's first full-stack paediatricbehavioural health platform focused on delivering integrated care for neurodivergent children. Founded by Dr. Sonam Kothari and Dr. Abhishek Sen, the company brings together clinical therapy, inclusive schooling, digital therapeutics, diagnostics, and technology-enabled interventions to support children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Butterfly Learnings operates 90+ centres across more than 22 cities in India and is committed to making evidence-based, high-quality neurodevelopmental care more accessible to families across the country. For more information, visit www.butterflylearnings.com.

About Inflexor Ventures

Co-founded by Venkat Vallabhaneni, Jatin Desai and Pratip Mazumdar, Inflexor is a sector-agnostic Venture Capital firm managing INR 1300 crore of AUM and investing in technology-based early stage companies with a portfolio of 27 companies. Inflexor has been an early investor in startups like Atomberg, Kale Logistics, PlayShifu, Entropik, Bellatrix, Clickpost and Cloudsek. The team at Inflexor brings decades of experience in fund management and investments, serial entrepreneurship with exits to US-listed companies, and global technology and operational roles.

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For more information, Visit www.inflexor.vc