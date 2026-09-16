Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
IRCON International, MSTC, Sansera Engineering, Sunteck Realty among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 17

IRCON International, MSTC, Sansera Engineering, Sunteck Realty among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 17

IRCON108.51(0.83%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 17 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 3:32 PM IST
IRCON International, MSTC, Sansera Engineering, Sunteck Realty among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 17MSTC Ltd, a Mini Ratna Category-I public sector undertaking, will turn ex-dividend on September 17 after declaring a final dividend of Rs 8.10 per share for FY26.

IRCON International Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd and Sunteck Realty Ltd are among dozens of stocks set to turn ex-dividend on Thursday, September 17. MSTC Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow. These companies had announced dividends up to Rs 13.75 per share.

Advertisement

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, an Indian chemical manufacturing company specialising in fluorine chemistry, fluoropolymers, refrigerants, and specialty chemicals, will turn ex-dividend on September 17 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed the same date as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility, while the actual payment date is October 24.

IRCON International Ltd

IRCON International Ltd is set to turn ex-dividend on September 17, following its declaration of a final dividend of Re 0.70 per share for FY26. Shareholders, whose names appear on the record date, will be eligible for the payout that is scheduled for payment on October 24.

Excel Industries Ltd

Advertisement

Excel Industries Ltd, a chemical manufacturing and environmental biotechnology company, is offering the highest dividend among these five companies, at Rs 13.75 per share. The company will turn ex-dividend on September 17, with the record date also set for the same day. The final dividend will be paid on October 24.

MSTC Ltd

MSTC Ltd, a Mini Ratna Category-I public sector undertaking, will turn ex-dividend on September 17 after declaring a final dividend of Rs 8.10 per share for FY26. The company has fixed September 17 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, with the actual payment date set as October 24.

Landmark Cars Ltd

Landmark Cars Ltd, a luxury automotive retail chain in India, has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY26, with the stock scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 17. September 17 will also serve as the record date for determining eligible shareholders, while the payment date remains October 24.

Advertisement

Among the other companies turning ex-dividend on September 17 are Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd, which will pay Rs 3.30 per share, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd at Rs 2.50, Ruby Mills Ltd at Rs 2.50, Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd at Rs 2, Sansera Engineering Ltd at Rs 4, Sunteck Realty Ltd at Rs 1.50, Asian Energy Services Ltd at Rs 1.25, Bal Pharma Ltd at Rs 1.20, AuSom Enterprise Ltd at Re 1, HPL Electric & Power Ltd at Re 1, and Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd at Re 1.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more