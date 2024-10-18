Light up your Diwali with exclusive savings 

This year, we invite you to celebrate the festival of lights with a journey that combines the wonders of Diwali with the excitement of travel. Its perfect time to embrace new experiences and adventure.

Join us as we bring you closer to the world when you fly from 13 cities in India to America, Europe and Africa with the World’s Best Airline. Book by 3 November 2024 to save up to 25%* on fares.

Join Privilege Club by 31 December 2024 using the code PCSAC24 and travel by 30 June 2025 to earn bonus Avios. Collect 2,000 Avios in Economy Class and 4,000 Avios in Business Class, after your first flight as a member.*

Visit qatarairways.com or download the mobile app.

*Terms and conditions apply.