NBR Group Welcomes Mr Dhanush Reddy as Executive Director

In June 2024, Mr. Dhanush Reddy took on the role of Executive Director at NBR Group, marking a significant step in a journey built on learning, observation, and active contribution. His appointment reflects years of hands-on involvement and dedication across multiple facets of the organisation, demonstrating that leadership here is earned through merit and responsibility, not by default.

Advertisement

Over the years, Mr. Dhanush Reddy has worked closely with the Chairman and Mr. N. Nagabushana Reddy, Founder, CEO and Managing Director, gaining first-hand insight into a leadership style that values action, accountability, and collaboration. While NBR Group operates with the warmth of a family, respect is earned through consistent effort, discipline, and integrity, and every contribution counts towards building trust and credibility.

What resonated most with him was observing leaders who engage directly with teams, encourage ownership, and uphold transparency at every level. This culture of mutual respect and collective growth shaped his decision to embrace greater responsibility within the organisation, reinforcing the idea that leadership is about facilitating others’ success while ensuring organisational principles are maintained.

As Executive Director, Mr. Dhanush Reddy plays a pivotal role in strengthening NBR Group’s core values—trust, customer focus, long-term value creation, and sustainable development. His work reflects a commitment to translating leadership vision into tangible results, guiding teams, and ensuring that projects align with the company’s standards of quality, responsibility, and forward-looking growth.

Advertisement

A key aspect of his journey has been the ability to balance learning with execution. From observing strategic decision-making to participating in on-ground project management, Mr. Dhanush’s approach demonstrates that leadership emerges from active engagement at every level of an organisation. His progression underscores the principle that even in a family-oriented company, executive roles are grounded in merit, accountability, and earned trust.

Educationally, Mr. Dhanush Reddy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from St. Joseph’s College (SJC) University. These foundations, combined with his practical experience within NBR Group, have equipped him to contribute effectively to the organisation’s next phase of growth, while aligning with its vision of creating communities built on sustainability, long-term value, and people-centric planning.

Advertisement

Through his appointment, NBR Group continues to demonstrate a culture where leadership is visible in action, contributions are recognised, and organisational growth is shaped by those who earn it. Mr. Dhanush’s journey exemplifies the company’s ethos: leadership is not conferred—it is cultivated through observation, learning, and consistent contribution.

With this role, he is poised to further strengthen the organisation’s pillars and support its continued evolution, ensuring that NBR Group remains synonymous with trust, integrity, and responsible development.