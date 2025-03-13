P.C. Chandra Jewellers Honoured as 'Prestigious Brand of Asia 2024-25'

On 28 February 2025, at the prestigious Amari Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, P.C. Chandra Jewellers was honoured with the "Prestigious Brand of Asia 2024-25" award by BARC in the category of Handcrafted Jewellery. The award was received by Mr. Prosanto Chandra, Joint Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, in recognition of the brand’s excellence in jewellery craftsmanship, innovation, and customer trust.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders, with H.E. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, Tourism Authority of Thailand, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished Guests of Honour included: • Mr. Hiran Shan, Vice President, Indo-Thai Chamber of Commerce • Ms. Sirikan Prasertying, Director of Trade and Regional Integration, International Institute of Trade & Development • Dr.Nattapon Chawla, Executive Director, Indo-Thai Chamber of Commerce • Mr. Somchai Chatry, Chairman, Thai-Nepali Association • Mr. Nikorn Sachdev, Advisor Team to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

A Legacy of Excellence Founded in 1939, P.C. Chandra Jewellers has been a symbol of timeless craftsmanship, superior quality, and innovation in handcrafted jewellery. The brand has seamlessly blended traditional artistry with contemporary designs, earning a loyal customer base across generations.

Receiving this prestigious recognition reaffirms the brand’s leadership in upholding its heritage while embracing modern innovations in jewellery design. Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Chandra stated, “This honour is a testament to our unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and customer trust. We are dedicated to continuing our legacy of excellence.”

Strengthening Indo-Thai Relations The award ceremony also highlighted the deepening cultural and economic ties between India and Thailand. With key leaders from both nations in attendance, the event underscored the shared values of artistry, trade, and international collaboration.

This accolade not only cements P.C. Chandra Jewellers’ reputation as a leader in handcrafted jewellery but also reinforces its status as a global ambassador for Indian craftsmanship.