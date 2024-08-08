Planning an international trip for your elderly parents? Read these tips

Your parents deserve nothing but the best, especially when they are travelling to a foreign country for vacation. So it is essential that you take utmost care when planning their international trip. Ageing is difficult for many since it comes with a variety of challenges – from physical limitations to medical conditions, and more. It is important to consider these challenges when planning their international trip. At the end of the day, you will want them to have a safe but fun experience.

Travel Tips for Your Parents, Who are Senior Citizens

Good planning goes a long way. It will help you minimise stress and ensure you enjoy the travels to the fullest.

· Stretch your legs whenever possible.

· Drink plenty of water to ensure your body is hydrated.

· Keep a copy of essential documents of travel insurance and passport handy, either a print out in your bag or a digital copy on your phone.

· Keep the emergency contacts handy.

· Ensure you are carrying your necessary medication.

· Consult your doctor before travelling.

· Pack light and avoid lugging your luggage everywhere.

Factors to Consider When Planning a Trip for Elderly Parents

You can consider the following factors before planning an international trip for your parents if they are senior citizens:

1. Budget

Every plan begins with a budget. When planning an international trip, expenses can vary significantly. For instance, sending your parents to Thailand or Indonesia could cost between ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 1 lakh, which is a reasonable budget. However, if you are eyeing European countries, just the one-way flight for your parents alone could cost that much. Be aware of your budget and expectations and plan accordingly in order to ensure you don’t compromise on important steps.

2. Senior Citizen’s Travel Insurance

A trip to a foreign nation can be exciting but has various twists and turns. What if the local cuisine doesn't agree with your parents' digestive system? Suppose they need hospitalisation due to stomach-related issues or other medical conditions during the trip. In that case, the senior citizen travel insurance ensures they receive treatment at the best hospital without incurring costs.

Another worst-case scenario you wouldn't want your parents to face is the loss of baggage or passport. But if that happens, the insurer will provide financial assistance to deal with the situation.

Insurance benefits are not limited to these situations. If your parents accidentally damage someone's property, such as breaking an antique while exploring a museum, the insurer will take care of the situation. It is advised that you read the policy document carefully to understand the inclusions and exclusions.

3. Pack light and smart

When packing for your parents, start with a list of essentials. Begin with their prescribed medications. Then, include necessities like toothbrushes, nail clippers, and spare spectacles. Depending on the destination's current weather, pack warm or summer clothing.

Avoid packing too many bags, as this could be difficult for your parents to carry and may strain their shoulders. Instead, consider using compression bags to maximise space with minimal items. Additionally, pack their belongings in packing cubes for better organisation.

4. Research on Local Laws

Ensure you research on the local laws and regulations of the destination they are visiting and educate them about the same. When you compare the rules and regulations of foreign nations with those of India, you will find significant differences. For instance, if you plan a trip to Milan, Italy, you must strictly avoid using a selfie stick since it may result in heavy fines. In Spain, during summer season, if you are wearing a pair of flip flops or open shoes while driving, then you may have to pay a penalty of €200. While it is not technically against the law, if a traffic official believes it will impede your ability to drive safely, then you can be fined.

5. Research on Accommodation

You cannot just book any hotel abroad solely for the sake of a discount. Many key things need to be considered for your parents. For example, if your parents have orthopaedic issues, consider booking a suite on the ground floor, regardless of whether the hotel has a lift. Next, check the facilities offered. Ensure there is an indoor restaurant that serves three meals a day. This is crucial because indoor meals can be arranged when accessing nearby restaurants is not feasible in severe weather conditions.

Also, check if the hotel arranges a cab for sightseeing or emergencies. Avoid booking properties located on the outskirts of the city.

6. Medical Assessment

Many countries require travellers to provide a detailed health report before allowing them to enter. Even if the law does not mandate it, you should consult a doctor and ask them to prescribe various routine check-ups.

This will give you an idea of whether your parents are fit to travel and, if so, what strenuous activities they can participate in to make their trip memorable.

7. Documentation

Before you see off your parents at the airport, ensure they have all the necessary documents. The documents required for international trips are extensive and vary from country to country. Here are the basics:

· A valid passport serves as the primary identification document for international travel.

· A visa is a permit to enter the destination country. Many countries offer visas upon arrival. It is essential to inform your parents about the process in such cases.

· If your parents enjoy driving, arrange for an International Driving Permit.

· If they carry any prescribed medications, ensure they have a proper prescription in their luggage.

· Proof of their accommodation arrangements

· Details of their travel plans

· Advise them to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal.

Conclusion

Sending your parents, who are senior citizens, on an international vacation requires careful planning that begins with budgeting, deciding on the location, and buying travel insurance online. For those who are unaware, approximately 38 countries require travellers to have proper insurance coverage before entering their territory. For example, if you send your parents to any Schengen nation, a minimum insurance coverage of €30,000 per person is mandatory for visa processing.

Don’t forget to bookmark this article if planning an international trip for your elderly parents is on your mind.