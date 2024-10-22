Ravin Group Provides Specialized Fire Safe Cables to Mumbai's First Underground Metro

Ravin Group partnered with J Kumar & Mumbai Metro to contribute to the safety and reliability of Mumbai’s first underground Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) or Aqua Line project. For the Metro Line 3, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd in association with Ravin, played a key role in this milestone in Mumbai’s urban transformation. Once operational, the Metro 3 Aqua Line will provide seamless connectivity, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for commuters.

The company has supplied fire-safe cables to the Metro projects in Mumbai, Pune and J&K. To ensure safety, fire safe and Fire Survival “Ignamo” cables were a key product used in these projects. More than 3,000 kilometers of cables were supplied by Ravin to the dedicated projects.

In underground Metros, enclosed places, high rise buildings, securing lives and property from fire hazards are of paramount importance. Ignamo Fire survival cables from Ravin are designed to withstand the severest of fires for a period of 120 minutes and more without losing its circuit integrity, and at the same time do not emit smoke or toxic fumes when burning. They are designed, manufactured and tested in the most exacting conditions to meet the highest safety and performance standards and then installed under expert supervision.

This feat highlights the technology and engineering skills that India possesses, and Ravin Group is a part of this transformative advancement in the city’s transportation landscape, where quality, safety & reliability are non-negotiable.

For a long period, specialty fire survival products were not manufactured in India, but Ravin overcame these challenges to commence complete manufacture in Maharashtra, and ensuring safety and reliability not just by supply but also in supervision of the installation of specialized fire survival and other cables for the underground stretch from SEEPZ to BandraKurla Complex (BKC) in Phase I, and then up to Colaba in Phase II.

Ravin Group has been instrumental in carrying out various Extra High Voltage Projects in Mumbai, adding to more than 1800 MW of additional supply of electricity through its expertise in such projects.

With over 73 years in cable manufacturing, Ravin Group is a leader in providing world-class cable solutions. The company has partnered on critical infrastructure projects globally, including the Jammu Baramulla Rail Corridor of which Chenab River Railway Bridge is a engineering marvel, various Metros in India like Pune Metro, Hyderabad Metro, Chennai Metro, Nagpur Metro, various airports like Delhi, Mumbai and now the new Panvel Airport, the entire Jio Complex including Jio World Centre at BKC, Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, Doha Metro Rail, almost all major solar projects in India and in Africa & UAE, apart from Data Centers, and all major industries and utilities.