SIBM Pune, IRM India Launch India’s First & Only One Year On Campus ‘Global Programme in Enterprise Risk Management’ for Graduates

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, one of India’s top B-schools, and the Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM) India Affiliate, the Indian arm of the UK-headquartered global leader in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) education across 140 countries, have launched the Global Programme in Enterprise Risk Management (GPERM) — a one-year, full-time, on-campus residential programme covering a blend of business, management, strategy and risk modules. GPERM is open to graduates from all disciplines who have secured a minimum of 50% marks and possess 0–2 years of work experience. Admissions are conducted through the online Risk Management Aptitude Test (RMAT®), followed by a personal interview.

Designed for aspiring business leaders, risk professionals, entrepreneurs, and next-generation family business owners, the programme provides a strong grounding in risk management, corporate governance, ethics, compliance, and leadership. With a jointly certified curriculum blending academic rigour and real-world perspectives, GPERM equips candidates for cross-functional roles across sectors. Students also gain access to IRM’s global network, along with internship and placement support facilitated by SIBM Pune.

At the launch, Dr. Shashank Shah, Director, Viksit Bharat Perspective Planning & Visioning, NITI Aayog, delivered a virtual Guest of Honour address, underscoring risk intelligence as a crucial life skill in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The ceremony brought together eminent academic and industry leaders, including Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Dr. Shrirang Altekar, Director, SIBM Pune; Dr. Madhura Bedarkar, Associate Professor & Deputy Director – Administration, SIBM Pune; Mr. Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate; Mr. Rajeev Tanna (CFIRM), Head – Risk Management and Internal Compliance, Tata Consulting Engineers; Mr. Vishal Jain, Partner and Leader – Enterprise Risk, Deloitte India; Dr. Leena Vijayvargiy, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited and Strategic Advisory Board Member, IRM India Affiliate; and Mr. Venkatesh S, Head – Risk and Internal Control, Siemens Limited and Strategic Advisory Board Member, IRM India Affiliate.

This collaboration combines the academic excellence of SIBM Pune with IRM’s global ERM expertise across 140+ countries, addressing the urgent need for professionals capable of navigating uncertainty with clarity, sound judgement, and agility. The programme aims to develop resilience architects, reputation custodians, sustainability champions, and risk-intelligent leaders at a time when organisations face mounting disruptive risks — ranging from cyber threats and climate extremes to AI disruptions, misinformation, and supply chain fractures.

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), said: “At Symbiosis and in particular, SIBM Pune, we have always believed in staying ahead of the curve by aligning our academic programmes with real-world challenges. With risk management becoming central to global business strategy, this exclusive collaboration with IRM — the world’s leading ERM professional body — brings to life the only full-time, on-campus programme in India carrying the prestigious IRM badge. Staying true to SIBM’s commitment to the 'Study in India' vision, this initiative brings world-class global education to Indian soil, offering young minds a rare blend of managerial and risk capabilities. The Global Programme in Enterprise Risk Management is a timely step towards building a resilient generation of future leaders.”

Echoing this vision, Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate and India’s Youngest Enterprise Risk Expert, said: “Risk is no longer a function; it is a way of thinking. This collaboration with SIBM Pune signifies our commitment to embedding both risk and opportunity at the core of business education. Through GPERM, we are preparing students not just for their first job — but for a future where resilience, adaptability, and strategic foresight will define success — thereby meeting the huge demand for qualified candidates across industries.

The programme offers a unique integration of core management disciplines —s uch as international business, human resource management, and strategy — together with specialised risk modules that address a wide range of risk categories. Students will gain advanced insights into areas including risk culture, ESG, crisis management, internal controls, global regulations and standards, and risk reporting.

Emphasising experiential learning, the curriculum incorporates case studies, gamified simulations, workshops, industry interactions, internships, and industrial visits. The programme is designed to build career readiness, preparing students for opportunities in ERM, ESG, risk consulting, compliance, governance, financial and operational risk, forensics, cyber risk, brand and reputation risk, supply chain risk, risk-based internal audit, and due diligence. Graduates will be well-positioned to contribute across industries such as banking, technology, healthcare, aviation, retail, manufacturing, and government.

Through the programme, participants will develop critical capabilities in analytical thinking, complex problem-solving, data-driven decision-making, negotiation, and stakeholder engagement — skills that enable meaningful impact in corporates, family businesses, and high-growth startups alike. On completion, students will receive placement assistance through SIBM Pune’s extensive career services and industry network, with access to curated job opportunities, interview preparation, and connections with top organisations. It should be noted that this certification does not offer exemptions or progression towards IRM’s professional qualifications.

Delivered at SIBM Pune’s modern Lavale campus, GPERM combines academic depth with practical application, blending strategic thinking, leadership development, and business communication with exposure to diverse risk domains and industry practices. Admissions for the first cohort — commencing in January 2026 — are now open. With only 60 seats available, the programme is highly selective and designed for a focused group of high-potential candidates.

For details, contact gperm@sibmpune.edu.in