Technology-enabled professional services firm Sikich secures $250 million minority growth investment from Bain Capital

Sikich LLC, a global technology-enabled professional services company, today announced it has received a minority growth investment of $250 million from Bain Capital. This investment positions Sikich to leverage Bain Capital’s deep resources

while accelerating continued and aggressive growth, enhancing operational excellence and cementing its professional services leadership position in an industry undergoing rapid consolidation. Sikich maintains majority control of the company and its existing executive and leadership teams, led by Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Geier.

Founded in 1982, Sikich has been on a path of rapid growth under the leadership of Mr. Geier, who assumed the CEO role in 2017. During this time, Sikich has grown revenue nearly 300% and expanded its geographic reach, now serving clients in all major U.S. markets and around the world with nearly 2,000 employees.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our organization. We’ve been executing an ambitious growth and diversification strategy to capitalize on unique and favorable market conditions within an evolving professional services landscape, more than doubling in size over the last five years alone,” said Mr. Geier. “Partnering with a leading global investor like Bain Capital is a testament to our strategy and provides us with additional meaningful resources and extensive knowledge to advance our mission and deliver on our value proposition to employees and clients.”

“We have watched Sikich thrive under Chris and his talented team’s leadership as they continue to set the industry standard across their leading accounting, technology and advisory solutions,” said Cristian Jitianu, a Partner at Bain Capital Special Situations. “As competition for talent and clients remains high, Sikich’s differentiated business model has enabled the company to gain share in a fragmented market. We are excited to support Sikich’s continued growth strategy, focused on acquisitions and strategic partnerships, with a tailored structure that maximizes value creation while allowing Sikich to retain majority control of the business.”

“Bain Capital has already proven to be a collaborative and solutions-oriented partner, confirming what we know to be a great cultural fit between our two organizations,” added Mr. Geier. “We’ve held firm to our vision for Sikich over the last several years and, with their support, I am confident in this next chapter of our journey and what we can accomplish.”

The investment was made from funds managed by Bain Capital Special Situations and Bain Capital Credit.

PJT Park Hill acted as financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP and Vedder Price acted as legal advisor for Sikich. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as legal advisors for Bain Capital.

About Sikich

Sikich LLC is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With nearly 2,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

Sikich currently practices in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Professional Code of Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Sikich CPA LLC is a licensed CPA firm that provides audit and attest services to its clients. Sikich LLC has a contractual arrangement with Sikich CPA LLC under which Sikich LLC provides Sikich CPA LLC with professional and support personnel and other services to support Sikich CPA LLC’s performance of its professional services, and Sikich CPA LLC shares certain client information with Sikich LLC with respect to the provision of such services.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

About Bain Capital

Bain Capital, LP is one of the world’s leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms that creates lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. Since our founding in 1984, we’ve applied our insight and experience to organically expand into numerous asset classes including private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate and other strategic areas of focus. The firm has offices on four continents, more than 1,750 employees and approximately $180 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com.