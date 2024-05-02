The widely acclaimed show “BFDI:TPOT” has garnered immense popularity in India, amassing a staggering 832,000 views within the country alone, contributing significantly to its global viewership of 94,900,000 views. Renowned for his visionary storytelling and directoral prowess, Samuel Thornbury has etched an indelible mark on the global animation landscape, captivating audiences worldwide. Among his notable contributions stands the widely acclaimed “BFDI:TPOT”, alongside other projects in the “Battle for Dream Island” series.

Several episodes directed by Thornbury, including the critically acclaimed "BFDI:TPOT 9: Outbreak At Stake," have garnered widespread acclaim, boasting an impressive IMDB rating of 9.2/10 and solidifying his reputation as a master storyteller.

As evidenced by the theatrical release of “BFDI:TPOT 6: The Great Goikian Bake-Off” in prominent cities like Los Angeles and New York City, the impact of Thornbury’s work transcends traditional boundaries. Drawing sold-out audiences, the event underscored the show's cinematic appeal and Thornbury's ability to captivate viewers on the big screen.

Boasting over 40 crew members, including animators, audio designers, artists, voice actors and video editors, “Battle for Dream Island” has continued to grow, with the series boasting an impressive billion views towards its name.

“Battle for Dream Island” has already been translated into Spanish, to successful results, already gathering over 100,000,000 views in its Spanish translations. Upcoming translations include Japanese, Portuguese and Hindi.

Samuel Thornbury's three written episodes for BFDI contributed to winning the prestigious online viewer vote award for "Outstanding Web Series" at the Cartoon Crave Awards in 2021. With over 140 videos to his credit on YouTube and a total view count surpassing 100 million, he has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the realm of online content creation.

Moreover, Thornbury's influence extends beyond episodic content, with non-episode projects under the Battle for Dream Island brand on the "Jacknjellify" YouTube channel garnering millions of views. His adeptness at engaging audiences is further exemplified by the success of his episodes re-released as "YouTube Shorts," collectively amassing over 77,274,000 views and counting.

As "BFDI:TPOT" continues to captivate viewers in India and beyond, Samuel Thornbury's creative genius shines brightly, cementing his legacy as an animation director par excellence and a true trailblazer in the world of digital storytelling. Additionally, Thornbury's directorship of the popular Season 5, set to be translated into Hindi, promises to further enhance the show's reach and impact within India's vibrant animation community.