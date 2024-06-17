Upadhi.ai unveils worldclass job portal: Redefining candidate experience with 'hiring simplified, experience exemplified'

Upadhi Talent Solutions, a trailblazer in recruitment innovation, proudly announces the launch of its transformative job portal aimed at revolutionizing how companies and job seekers connect in today's dynamic job market. Amidst disruption in the job market and challenges in talent acquisition, Upadhi’s innovative approach harnesses the power of Artificial and Human intelligence to connect the right talent with the right opportunities swiftly and effectively. The platform addresses the complexities of recruitment ensuring a smoother experience for all stakeholders.

On June 15th, 2024, Upadhi.AI celebrated its official launch at the Le Meridian Hyderabad. The event gathered a distinguished audience, including HR professionals from various levels, senior management personnel, and individuals keenly interested in modern talent solutions.

"With the launch of our new job portal, Upadhi reaffirms its commitment to transforming recruitment through human ingenuity and technology," said Vishwanath Srirangam, Founder & CEO. "We envision a future where employers find their ideal candidates swiftly, and job seekers embark on fulfilling career paths aligned with their skills and aspirations."

“At Upadhi, we are committed to revolutionizing the recruitment landscape by placing candidate experience at the forefront,” said Kalpana Penumatsa, Co-founder. “Our new job portal not only simplifies hiring processes but also exemplifies our dedication to providing a seamless journey for both job seekers and employers.”

The keynote address was delivered by the esteemed Mr. Shekar Reddy garu, Past National President at CREDAI, CMD - CSR Estates Ltd, Chairman-CII-Indian Green Building Council, past chairman of CII Telangana. Mr. Reddy emphasized the critical role of skill development in propelling the construction and manufacturing industries forward. Specifically, he highlighted the need to equip young people and unemployed individuals from tier three and four towns with the necessary skills to thrive in the current economic landscape. Following Mr. Reddy's insightful address, Mrs Lekha Sishta, Founding Member, Divershefy Club took the stage to deliver her keynote. She commended the Upadhi team for their dedication and passion, while offering valuable insights into key success principles for navigating the modern talent management solutions ecosystem. Mr. Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director of NTT Data Business Solutions, also graced the event as a distinguished guest. Mr. Seshu Maramreddy – Founder and CEO of Mygo consulting Inc, also an investor in Upadhi joined the ceremony virtually and congratulated the team. The program continued with a stimulating panel discussion, moderated by Mrs Tirumala Koduri, Head HR of NTT Data Business Solutions, the panel featured industry leaders: Mr. Raghav Nookala, VP of Customer Success at Ceipal; Mr. Ramkrishna, CEO of Zoreum Technologies; and Mr. Suryanarayana Tadala, VP of Software Engineering at Mastercard in India. Their insightful perspectives offered valuable information on the evolving employment landscape and the role of AI in shaping its future.

About Upadhi: Upadhi Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of AI-driven recruitment solutions committed to optimizing the recruitment process and enhancing candidate and employer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Upadhi continues to redefine industry standards in talent or acquisition.

"Hiring Simplified. Experience Exemplified."

For more information about Upadhi and its job portal, please visit www.upadhi.ai.