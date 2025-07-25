Why Odoo Community Days 2025 May Be the Most Important Business Event in India This Year

When Indian business leaders talk about growth, they rarely talk about the tools behind it. But ask any COO or operations head what slows them down, and the answer is nearly always the same: too many disconnected systems, too much manual coordination, and no single source of truth.

This August, that conversation takes center stage.

Odoo Community Days India 2025, happening on 13–14 August at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, will bring together business owners, technology heads, and ERP partners from across the country to focus on what really drives performance systems that work together, at scale.

The event will be led by Fabien Pinckaers, CEO of Odoo, and Mantavya Gajjar, Managing Director of Odoo India. It’s not just a conference, it's two full days designed to help Indian businesses rethink how they manage operations, finance, inventory, sales, and more, using tools that are already in use across the globe.

For many leaders, this will be the most practical, forward-looking operations discussion they attend all year.

The Platform Behind the Event

With over 12 million users worldwide, Odoo has become one of the most widely adopted open-source business platforms. In India, it is already being used by thousands of companiesSME manufacturers, retail groups, service providers, schools, and logistics firms to cut complexity, reduce overhead, and improve reporting.

The platform offers fully integrated apps for CRM, accounting, HR, manufacturing, stock, POS, eCommerce, project management, and more allowing Indian businesses to move away from fragmented tools and spreadsheets toward unified systems that scale.

What to Expect Over Two Days

This year’s Odoo Community Days India is expected to host:

Here’s what’s lined up:

Smart Classes (11–12 August)

Practical learning sessions on topics like dashboard design, tax automation, workflow planning, and functional configurations Odoo 19 Launch Preview

Get an early look at the new version with improvements in finance, CRM, HR, inventory, and reporting Live Partner Demos

See how certified Indian partners are implementing Odoo in real businesses across retail, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and education Opportunity Hub

A dedicated space for business owners to connect with implementation experts, freelancers, and tech partners Split Tracks for Functional and Technical Teams

More Than Just ERP

What sets Odoo Community Days apart is its focus on actual business workflows. This is not about dashboards for the sake of dashboards, it's about real business clarity. The kind of clarity that helps a finance lead close faster, an ops manager track everything from inventory to invoicing, and a founder understand the numbers without calling five different people.

Event Details

Odoo Community Days India 2025

Smart Classes: 11–12 August 2025

Main Event: 13–14 August 2025

Venue: Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar

More Info & Registration: https://www.odoo.com/r/shya2

About Odoo: https://www.odoo.com/r/shya1