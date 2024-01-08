Wonder Cement's 'Farq Nazar Aayega' campaign becomes reality: Accelerating production capacity step by step

Strengthening its foothold in the Indian cement industry, Wonder Cement Ltd. has marked another milestone with its announcement to establish a state-of-the-art cement manufacturing facility at Tulsigam, Gujarat.

Tracing back to 2012, the foundation stone of Wonder Cement's journey was laid with the Nimbahera plant in Rajasthan, having a cement capacity of 3 MTPA. Merely three years later, in 2015, the company increased the production capacity to 7 MTPA with its second production line. Maharashtra welcomed Wonder Cement in 2018 as it inaugurated its first grinding unit in Dhule, taking the firm's total cement capacity to 9 MTPA. Sequential successes followed; by 2019, another production line was added in Nimbahera increasing the cement capacity to 11 MTPA. The next two years, 2020 and 2021, marked the establishment of grinding units in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jhajjar, Haryana, elevating the capacity to 14 MTPA. In 2023, the company reached a significant 18 MTPA total cement capacity with the initiation of its fourth production line and with the setting up of Grinding Units at Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and Tulsigam, Gujarat.

The Tulsigam Grinding Unit is set to augment the brand's manufacturing capabilities, seamlessly integrating with its existing production lines, and further enabling the company to meet growing market demand and ensuring better serviceability to the consumers. This move comes under the strategic vision of Mr. Vivek Patni, Director, whose leadership has proven instrumental in navigating the company to its present stature in the cement industry. Today, the company stands with a total cement manufacturing capacity of 18 MTPA. A reflection of its consistent growth and commitment to excellence, Wonder Cement is gearing towards expanding its horizon.

Wonder Cement's product range, encompassing Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Wonder Plus, Wonder Xtreme, and Wonder OPC, is widely recognized for its durability, strength, and high quality. These products have been a part of numerous prestigious infrastructural, commercial, and residential projects across India.

Sustainability is the cornerstone of Wonder Cement’s operations. Its commitment to environmental responsibility is evident through the strategic integration of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. To further minimize the carbon footprint, Wonder Cement employs state-of-the-art Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) to optimize energy efficiency. The power generation capacity of green energy is 60 MW. Additionally, it also prioritizes eco-friendly alternatives, utilizing waste as fuel. These initiatives underscore its unwavering dedication to fostering a green, responsible, and efficient approach to manufacturing cement.

Wonder Cement's commitment extends beyond manufacturing. Their engagement in a myriad of CSR initiatives, from extending educational and healthcare facilities to underprivileged communities to championing environmental protection and rural development, speaks volumes of their dedication to societal development.

Underlining its industry reputation, Wonder Cement has been the recipient of numerous accolades, including 'Best Cement Brand of the Year 2022' by CMO Asia, 'Most Innovative Cement Company of the Year 2022' by The Economic Times, 'CSR Excellence Award 2022' by The CSR Journal, and 'Best Branded TV Campaign 2023 Silver Award' by afaqs!

Mr. Vivek Patni, reflecting on the company's trajectory, stated, "Each strategic move, including our new Tulsigam Grinding Unit, is aligned with our commitment to

cater to India's evolving infrastructural demands. We're poised for continued growth and are deeply committed to quality, innovation, and societal impact."