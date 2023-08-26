Technology like India Today’s AI anchor Sana can impact several sectors, says Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith

Brad Smith, the Vice Chair and President of Microsoft noted that technological advancements like India Today Group’s artificial intelligence-based news anchor Sana can be transformative in multiple sectors.

While interacting with the AI anchor at Business Today’s India@100 Summit in New Delhi, Smith observed, “This type of technology can offer significant help across a spectrum of scenarios."

He delved into the various use cases where this technology could be relevant. He said, “Imagine a tutor for a student who's able to ask a first round of questions, or imagine a parent who can ask a tutor to give their kids some advice, the use cases are plenty.”

Moreover, Smith also emphasised the ethical considerations and need for transparency in human-AI interactions.

"It is fundamentally important that users engaging with AI are aware they are conversing with a computer," he underlined.

Smith also highlighted the concerns surrounding potential job displacement due to automation.He stressed that AI would create new job roles in the time to come.

Smith asserted, "AI will likely be the most significant technological advance of our time. While certain roles might undergo transformation, history has shown that new opportunities emerge."

The Vice Chair and President of Microsoft underlined that AI's purpose is to amplify human capabilities, rather than supplant them.

“AI, particularly in sectors like call centers, will redefine roles, allowing human workers to focus more on personal interactions" said Smith.

He underscored that investing in reskilling and upskilling would be pivotal to empower individuals to thrive amidst the evolving landscape.

The technologist also stressed on the need to draft internal ethical frameworks by big tech giants involved in AI development.

He said, "We take the responsibility to ensure AI-generated content aligns with copyright norms. Our aim is to design and deploy AI in a manner that respects intellectual property rights."

