scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
10% DA hike for these UP government employees. Check details

Feedback

10% DA hike for these UP government employees. Check details

The 10% hike will leave an additional expenditure burden of Rs 7.5- 8 crore for the state. West Bengal is the other state to have raised the DA limit for its employees.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Consensus on the percentage was reached after several protests and representations by the Uttar Pradesh Roadways Employees Union.  Consensus on the percentage was reached after several protests and representations by the Uttar Pradesh Roadways Employees Union. 

Dearness allowance: The Yogi Adityanath government has okayed 10% dearness allowance for regular roadways employees post which it will be 38 percent.

The move will benefit nearly 12 thousand employees.

Consensus on the percentage was reached after several protests and representations by the Uttar Pradesh Roadways Employees Union. 

Transport Corporation's PRO Ajit Singh confirmed the 10% DA hike. The 10% hike will leave an additional expenditure burden of Rs 7.5- 8 crore for the state. Employees who can avail of the DA include those with pays ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the basic scale.

West Bengal is the other state to have raised the DA limit for its employees. The state declared a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. 

With this, the previous DA rate of 10% has now been raised to 14%, providing a financial boost to the government workforce.

Published on: Feb 09, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement