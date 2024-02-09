10% DA hike for these UP government employees. Check details

Dearness allowance: The Yogi Adityanath government has okayed 10% dearness allowance for regular roadways employees post which it will be 38 percent.



The move will benefit nearly 12 thousand employees.

Consensus on the percentage was reached after several protests and representations by the Uttar Pradesh Roadways Employees Union.

Transport Corporation's PRO Ajit Singh confirmed the 10% DA hike. The 10% hike will leave an additional expenditure burden of Rs 7.5- 8 crore for the state. Employees who can avail of the DA include those with pays ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the basic scale.

West Bengal is the other state to have raised the DA limit for its employees. The state declared a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees.

With this, the previous DA rate of 10% has now been raised to 14%, providing a financial boost to the government workforce.