10 years of Act East policy: PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits in Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Laos on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the 21st ASEAN-India and East Asia summit. He expressed his confidence to visit Laos and to make a strong relationship and engagement with ASEAN countries.

In his departure statement, Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year. PM said,"I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.”

He said that the East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

The agenda of the meet is mainly focused on strengthening India-Indonesia bilateral ties. PM Modi also participated in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Jakarta in September last year.

Indonesia’s ambassador Ina H. Krisnamurthi told news agency PTI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must present new ideas and concepts to strengthen ASEAN-India relations, building on last year's impactful 12-point agenda.” She further cited Modi's visit to Indonesia for the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit last year.

In 2023, he unveiled a strategic framework aimed at advancing ties between ASEAN and India. "The 12-point agenda was a brilliant initiative that laid the groundwork for our partnership," she noted.

During the summit, he introduced a comprehensive 12-point proposal that aimed to enhance India-ASEAN cooperation, focusing on key areas such as connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement, addressing contemporary challenges, fostering people-to-people connections, and deepening strategic ties.

India is going to celebrates its 10th anniversary of the "Act East" policy, and the ambassador expressed optimism that Modi would introduce innovative proposals to further enhance cooperation.

"We're looking forward to his visit because he is a brilliant leader who understands ASEAN. He must put new ideas and concepts on the table following the 12 points to move forward," she said.

The ambassador said Indonesia upholds its foreign policy concept known as the "free and active policy" "We believe that India and Indonesia are crucial partners in ensuring peace, stability, and progress in the Indo-Pacific region," she emphasized.