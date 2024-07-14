100 mn followers and counting: PM Modi is now most followed world leader on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed the milestone of 100 million followers on X, becoming the most followed world leader on the micro-blogging site.

The Prime Minister, whose X handle saw an impressive growth of approximately 30 million users in the last three years, is far ahead of other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million).

A hundred million on @X!



Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more.



Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well. pic.twitter.com/Gcl16wsSM5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

The Prime Minister is also ahead of other prominent Indian leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal. Former Congress chief and LoP Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million followers on X.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million, RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav 6.3 million, Tejashwi Yadav 5.2 million, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

Not just politicians, PM Modi has also raced ahead of some active global athletes and players such as footballer Neymar Jr and Virat Kohli.

India's ace batter Virat Kohli has 64.1 million followers, while Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr has 63.6 million, and American basketball player LeBron James has 52.9 million followers on X.

The Prime Minister is also ahead of even celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

PM Modi's influence extends to YouTube and Instagram as well, where he has nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers respectively.



