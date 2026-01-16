114-Rafale deal moves forward: Defence Procurement Board gives green signal

India’s plan to acquire 114 additional Rafale fighter jets has crossed a key procedural hurdle, with the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) clearing the proposal, marking the first major milestone in a deal aimed at significantly boosting the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) combat capability.

The proposal will now be placed before the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for further approval. Once cleared by the DAC, the deal will move into the cost negotiation phase, followed by final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The Indian Air Force had submitted its proposal to the Ministry of Defence in September 2025, seeking the induction of 114 additional Rafale jets. The IAF currently operates 36 Rafale aircraft, while the Indian Navy has placed an order for 26 Rafale Marine fighters for carrier-based operations.

According to officials, inducting additional aircraft of the same platform will help reduce long-term maintenance, training, and logistics costs. A Rafale training and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility is already operational at Ambala Airbase. The Air Force also has the necessary infrastructure, spares, and trained personnel in place to quickly induct two more Rafale squadrons, estimated at around 36-38 aircraft.

Deal to be executed under ‘Make in India’

The proposed Rafale acquisition will be executed under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation will produce the jets in partnership with an Indian company. Recently, Dassault increased its stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) from 49% to 51%, with Reliance Infrastructure continuing as a partner in the joint venture.

As part of the agreement, Dassault will integrate Indian-made weapons, missiles, and ammunition on all 114 aircraft. The jets will also be equipped with secure data links to enable seamless integration with India’s radar and sensor networks.

Technology transfer for airframe manufacturing will form a key component of the deal. Engine maker Safran and avionics firm Thales will also be involved in the programme. Following the completion of technology transfer, indigenous content in the aircraft is expected to rise to between 55% and 60%.