Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier has dismissed Pakistan's claim of having shot down Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets during India’s Operation Sindoor, calling the assertion "inaccurate." This marks the first official reaction from the French aerospace manufacturer following weeks of speculation.

In an interview with Challenges magazine ahead of the Paris Air Show, Trappier said: "The Indians have not communicated, so we do not know exactly what happened. What we already know is that the words of the Pakistanis — three destroyed Rafales — are inaccurate."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in early May, was the first major combat deployment involving the Rafale fleet since the aircraft’s induction in 2020. The Indian Air Force has not issued any formal statement confirming aircraft losses, and independent defense analysts in India have pointed to the absence of verifiable evidence supporting Pakistan's claims.

Trappier also noted that loss metrics alone should not define the outcome of modern military engagements. "During the Second World War, it was not said that the Allies had lost the war because they had lost troops," he said, adding that operational success should be assessed by whether mission objectives were met.

He cautioned that the full picture from Operation Sindoor might still emerge: "Some may have surprises” once all facts are known, Trappier remarked, implying that current narratives could shift with time.

Advertisement

Operation Sindoor was widely reported as a precision strike campaign involving advanced air tactics and electronic warfare. According to IAF sources, the mission inflicted strategic damage on Pakistani positions and was followed by a de facto ceasefire.

Trappier reaffirmed the Rafale’s operational capability, stating the aircraft remains one of the most effective multirole platforms available globally. He highlighted its adaptability: "It is capable of air-to-air combat, ground strikes, reconnaissance, nuclear delivery and carrier operations." He also reiterated that the Rafale is better suited to varied mission profiles compared to both the American F-35 and Chinese fighter jets.

The Rafale has become central to India's air combat strategy, intended to bolster deterrence in the region. Trappier’s comments, coming amid regional debate over air dominance and defence credibility, stand as the strongest rebuttal yet to Islamabad’s version of events.