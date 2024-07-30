18 coaches of Mumbai-bound Howrah-CSMT Express derail in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur; 2 dead, 20 injured

As many as 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express passenger train on early Tuesday morning derailed in Bara Bambu village near Jharkhand's Chakradharpur. Two people were dead and 20 people were injured in the incident and ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the site soon after the derailment, according to officials.

"Jharkhand: Train No. 12810 Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in Chakradharpur division at around 3:45 am," according to Indian Railways.

Railways medical team has given the first aid to all the six injured. While no casualties were reported so far, the reason for the derailment is being ascertained.

Additional arrangements are being made for the affected passengers and an additional train has also been arranged at the Chakradharpur station, according to PRO Chakradharpur division.

Om Prakash Charan, a spokesperson for the South Eastern Railways (SER) said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby but it wasn't clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur division at 3.45 AM," he said. Of the 18 coaches derailed, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he added.

Howrah-Kantabaji Ispat Express (22861), Kharagpur-Dhanbad Express, and Hawrah-Barbil Express have been cancelled due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways issued several helpline numbers so that the affected passengers can contact the authorities.

These helpline numbers are --Tatanagar : 06572290324; Chakradharpur: 06587 238072; Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244; Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217; Ranchi: 0651-27-87115; HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920; SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427; KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764; CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993; P&T 022-22694040; Mumbai: 022-22694040; and Nagpur: 7757912790.