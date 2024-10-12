18 trains cancelled, restoration to take 16 hours! High-level inquiry launched post train collision in Tamil Nadu

A passenger train collided on Friday with a stationary goods train near Tamil Nadu's Kavarapettai, resulting in the derailment of several coaches. Eighteen trains have been cancelled, and several others diverted as emergency restoration work continues at the site.

The Indian Railways has initiated a high-level inquiry into the collision, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also conducting an investigation to determine the cause. Authorities will assess whether the incident was a result of a signal malfunction or if it was a deliberate act, as the passenger train, travelling at a speed of 80 km/h, collided with the goods train on the loop line.

Restoration work is underway to resume train services, but rain is slowing down the efforts. Railway officials announced on Saturday morning that it would take about 16 hours to complete the restoration.

Preliminary reports indicate that while there have been no immediate reports of casualties, six coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express derailed, with three of them catching fire. The Ministry of Railways has yet to provide information on the total number of injuries resulting from the incident.

The Tamil Nadu police reported that the collision occurred when the passenger train entered a loop line and crashed into the stationary goods train. Rescue teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene to assist any injured passengers and manage the ongoing situation.

Efforts to restore normalcy are underway, with rail services affected significantly in the region.

