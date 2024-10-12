Tamil Nadu train collision: 12 coaches of passenger train derail leaving 19 injured, no fatalities reported

In a tragic incident late Friday evening, a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Tamil Nadu, resulting in the derailment of at least 12 coaches and leaving several passengers injured. The collision occurred at around 8:30 PM at Kavaraippettai railway station in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai.

The train involved, the 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express, was reportedly travelling at a speed of 75 km/h when it mistakenly entered a loop line instead of the main line designated for its route. Railway officials stated that a parcel van subsequently caught fire in the incident.

According to Tiruvallur District Collector Dr. T Prabhushankar, there were approximately 1,360 passengers on board, with 19 reported injuries, including four individuals who sustained severe injuries. Emergency services quickly responded, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported thus far.

By midnight, efforts were underway to transport stranded passengers to Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station via MTC buses. A special train was also dispatched early Saturday morning to convey affected passengers to their intended destinations, with provisions of food and water made available.

R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, addressed the media regarding the unfortunate event, explaining that the goods train, which was properly given priority, was stationed on the loop line when the passenger train, despite the intended signal for the main line, inadvertently diverted into the loop. “The train hit the goods train from behind, leading to the derailment of the engine,” Singh elaborated.

Officials noted that the train crew experienced a heavy jerk just before the train entered the loop line, though both the pilot and loco pilot were reported to be unharmed. In the aftermath of the incident, various trains were diverted, rescheduled, or cancelled, with 18 scheduled trains impacted on October 12.

A high-level inquiry into the accident has been initiated by railway authorities. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his shock over the incident and confirmed that rescue operations were ongoing.

"The government is rapidly working on rescue and relief efforts," he stated, ensuring that the injured were provided with immediate medical attention and that additional resources were allocated for food and travel arrangements for other passengers. The fire department is also involved in clearing the accident site.