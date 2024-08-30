1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court orders CBI to frame murder charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on August 30 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The court said that there is sufficient material to frame the charges against Tytler.

The court directed framing of charges, including murder and provocation with intent to cause riot, against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh. The three were killed outside the Pul Bangash gurdwara in the city, during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

In May 2023, the CBI had filed a chargesheet accusing Tytler, a former Union Minister, of “inciting, instigating and provoking the mob” assembled near the gurdwara in November 1984. In its arguments, the agency presented eyewitness statements and told the court there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the Congress leader.

According to a witness, Tytler allegedly stepped out of a white Ambassador car in front of the gurudwara and incited the crowd by shouting “kill the Sikhs, they have murdered our mother!” The mob, already angered by the assassination of PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards the previous day then killed three individuals.

Most witnesses said they failed to hear what Tytler told the mob but they saw him alight from the car and make a speech that triggered the rampage, PTI reported.

CBI has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others against Tytler.

Tytler got a clean chit from the CBI in three previous cases. He is out on bail granted by a sessions court on a bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. The sessions court had also imposed certain conditions on him, including guarantees that he will not tamper with the evidence or leave the country without permission.