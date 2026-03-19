2 lakh litres a year per household: CR Patil warns urban water use may not be sustainable

Urban households consume up to 2 lakh litres of water annually, a level that may not be sustainable if current patterns continue, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil said at a business forum in Surat.

Speaking at Corporate Connections India's "Big Hairy Audacious Forum (BHAF)" held on March 13 and 14, Patil said urban residents use an average of 135 litres of water per day, raising concerns about long-term availability. He questioned whether sufficient water would remain for future generations if consumption continues at the current pace.

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The minister outlined the gap between India's water availability and storage capacity. He said the country receives around 4,000 million cubic metres (MCM) of rainfall annually against a requirement of about 1,120 MCM, but storage capacity stands at only around 750 MCM. This, he said, has led to increased reliance on groundwater, contributing to declining water levels.

He urged businesses and entrepreneurs to adopt rainwater harvesting systems, noting that such measures can help recharge groundwater and reduce long-term stress on water resources.

The two-day forum brought together entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders from across the country to discuss leadership, growth and the future of business.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who also addressed the gathering, spoke about the role of connection and perspective. He said the strength of an artist lies in building an emotional connection with the audience, adding that even brief personal interactions can leave a lasting impression. He also said that while earning money may come naturally to many, managing it effectively is a skill that needs to be learned.

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National Directors of Corporate Connections India, Gaurav VK Singhvi and Yash Vasant, said the platform is intended to build trust and collaboration among entrepreneurs beyond conventional networking.

The event included sessions by industry leaders such as Hitesh Doshi, Amit Jain, Ravi Kant and Vaishali Wagle, with discussions focused on scaling businesses and leadership strategies. A panel on "Scaling from Rs. 100 crore to Rs. 1000 crore" was among the key sessions.

The forum concluded with an awards ceremony recognising contributions from members of the Corporate Connections India community.